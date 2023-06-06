Valorant: How to master KAY/O in 2023

Valorant’s agent 17, KAY/O, was released on June 22, 2021. He is classified as an Initiator and has one of the most unique in-game kits. In a game like Valorant, where abilities determine the outcome of rounds, KAY/O forces a playstyle change. He can potentially suppress the use of all abilities for a period of time where enemies are left with nothing but their guns and aim to stay alive.

This unique mechanic has made KAY/O a top-tier agent in Valorant as he continues to dominate at the highest ranks.

KAY/O's abilities in Valorant

ZERO/POINT

His signature ability, ZERO/POINT(E), is a blade he throws to suppress and detect enemies within a large radius, even through walls. Anyone caught by this blade cannot use any ability for eight seconds.

FRAG/MENT

KAY/O’s second ability, FRAG/MENT(C), is a grenade. Once on the ground, it sends four pulses within the blast radius. Enemies at the center of the explosion take 60 damage per tick which gradually reduces to 25 damage at the periphery.

FLASH/DRIVE

His third ability, FLASH/DRIVE(Q), is a flash grenade. This is more generic than other flashes in the game. You can use primary fire for a longer throw or alternate fire for an underhand throw. The latter goes off faster but is weaker.

NULL/CMD

His ultimate ability, NULL/CMD(X), combines his ZERO/POINT and Reyna’s ultimate, Empress. He radiates a pulse over a large radius, suppressing anyone in it for four seconds per pulse. KAY/O also gains an increased fire rate, reload speed, and recovery rate.

If KAY/O is downed while in his ultimate, he gains an additional 850 hit points. While downed, he radiates suppressive pulses but cannot move or fire his weapon. His teammates gain a 15-second window during which KAY/O can be revived.

How to master KAY/O in the current meta

KAY/O is used in Valorant to suppress enemies and negate counterplay.

Initiators play a pivotal role in detecting enemy presence and helping the duelists gain the advantage for the team. KAY/O’s entire kit goes above and beyond in taking the early-round advantage.

His ZERO/POINT can be used at the beginning of the round to detect the number of enemies in a particular map area. This gives an idea as to which bomb site the enemies are likely to hit. Even if the knife is destroyed, it confirms the presence of at least one enemy in that location.

You can use ZERO/POINT to suppress enemies trying to enter a bomb site. This prevents the use of any abilities and leaves your opponents vulnerable.

When attacking, if ZERO/POINT catches the enemy sentinel, it becomes an easy passage for you and your team into the bomb site, knowing all defensive abilities are disabled.

KAY/O’s FRAG/MENT is primarily used to clear corners and flush out hidden enemies. Additionally, you can use the grenade to prevent someone from planting or defusing the spike.

Valorant features different types of stuns and flashes. Pair those with FRAG/MENT to confirm kills on helpless enemies.

His FLASH/POINT is arguably the easiest-to-use flash grenade in the game. This traditional explosive is popularly known as the “CS:GO flashbang.” You can use the primary fire to flash for your team or alternate fire to “pop flash” for yourself or your teammate, which can be extremely difficult to dodge.

This flash ability makes KAY/O one of the most used agents among players who switched from Valve’s shooter.

KAY/O’s ultimate is a literal game-changer. You can delay retakes with just one ultimate. While attacking, you can use your NULL/CMD while executing bomb sites, limiting counterplay.

How does KAY/O fare in comparison to other Initiators?

KAY/O has been the go-to Initiator for Ascent, Breeze, and Haven. A favorite among pros, he is the only one to counter every other agent in the game. His suppressive abilities are a menace to face, and you cannot but feel helpless when facing an opposition KAY/O.

Valorant has always been an ability-focused game, but an agent like KAY/O alters the gameplay altogether. If you are new to the game, you might want to choose this agent as he is easy to use and highly effective.

