Valorant: How to master Jett in 2023

Valorant has a total of twenty-one agents, but Jett remains one of the most popular choices. The wind girl from South Korea was one of the ten agents in the closed beta version of the game, and she is currently one of the highest-picked agents. Jett's appeal stems from the fact that she lends herself to a fast and flashy playstyle.

Her quick and evasive abilities make it challenging for opponents to keep track of her during combat, so she has the potential to be a disruptive force on the battlefield. Her abilities are fairly straightforward, so players can concentrate on gunfights and positioning.

Jett’s abilities in Valorant

Valorant has four agent categories, and Jett is a duelist who has four abilities and an additional passive ability.

Her passive (Drift) allows her to temporarily hover in the air when you hold down the jump key in midair.

Her signature ability, Tailwind (E), popularly known as the Jett Dash, propels her in the direction she is moving in. This allows her to cover a short distance really fast with low risk. Press (E) once to activate the ability, and you'll then have a twelve second window to use it.

Her other movement-based ability, Updraft (Q), which costs 150 credits, allows her to propel herself up in the air and take up the high ground.

Her third ability, Cloudburst (C), which costs 200 credits, is simply a smoke that lasts for a comparatively shorter duration than those of Controller agents in the game.

Finally, her ultimate, Blade Storm (X), gives her a set of five extremely accurate knives which can be used in two ways. You can use left click, which fires one knife at a time and recharges upon securing a kill. You can also use the right click, which fires all the knives at once but does not recharge.

How to use Jett's full kit in Valorant

Use Jett’s abilities to create an early round advantage for your team

Valorant is a game that revolves around the utilization of abilities, so once you learn the proper use of an agent's abilities, it becomes very easy to climb through the ranks. Although Jett’s abilities are pretty simple on paper, she can create absolute chaos and gain a lot of space on the battlefield if her abilities are used in combination with one another.

One such simple example is the Cloudburst and Tailwind combo. Jett is vulnerable just after using her Tailwind ability because she takes a second to equip and fire her gun right after. To compensate for this, players use a Cloudburst right where her Tailwind ability concludes so she ends up in smoke and can safely equip her weapon and be ready for combat.

The most obvious use of her Tailwind is to get out of sticky situations. For example, it can be used to run away when you're in a disadvantageous position. It can also be used to close distances or even distract the opponent, depending on the situation. This is the reason many players use Jett to take initial gunfights in a round.

When it comes to gunfights in Valorant, Jett's Tailwind allows her to take off-angles without fear. This can give her a clear advantage in many situations. Tailwind paired with a flash or stun from a teammate is the go-to entry combo that is very difficult to counter. Valorant is ultimately a team game, so you should always try to coordinate abilities to achieve the best outcomes.

One very interesting idea is to use her Tailwind against a wall as a “fake dash” which can sometimes confuse opponents because it produces the same sound as a normal dash.

Her updraft can be used in multiple ways to gain an advantage in gunfights or simply have better positioning over opponents. She can peek from high ground or reposition very easily using this ability, which makes her very unpredictable. This makes her a viable option for getting multiple frags in a single round.

When used separately, her Cloudburst can provide cover for her and her teammates for a short duration.

Her ultimate ability is very beneficial in low buy rounds, also called eco rounds, as it can be used to engage with fully equipped enemies. It can also be used with Tailwind and Updraft for a deadly combo.

How versatile is Jett in Valorant?

Jett can be used on every single map in Valorant without hesitation and pairs well with all the agents in the game. She is so versatile that professional players prefer her over other Duelists most of the time. She has undergone a number of nerfs since the release of the game but continues to be one of the highest-picked agents in the competitive scene. Apart from this, she is also one of the most fun and rage-inducing agents in Valorant.

