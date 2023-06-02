Valorant: How to master Reyna in 2023

Riot Games released its first-ever FPS title Valorant in 2020. Since its introduction, developers have launched a huge chunk of Agents, with Reyna being a prominent one. She came into the limelight with the release of version 1.0. Reyna, another duelist, is designed to be a relentless machine that directly rewards players for their kills and raw gun skill.

After Reyna’s initial release, many from the Valorant community considered her an Overpowered Radiant Duelist. Following a Nerf in her signature ability on patch 2.03, she is now in her most balanced state. While Reyna’s pick rate has significantly decreased in the higher lobby games of Valorant, she is still viewed as an overpowered agent in low lobby games.

Reyna is a Valorant Agent mainly focused on creating chaos and confusion

This article will discuss how you can master Reyna and create chaos in the enemy backline.

A rundown on Reyna’s abilities in Valorant

Reyna’s passive is Soul Harvest. During that ability, those who perish by her hands leave behind their Soul Orbs for three seconds. She can consume that soul or dismiss depending upon the situation.

Her Basic ability Leer allows her to near sight her adversaries. She equips an ethereal, which is destructible, and throws it to blind closeby enemies to a certain range.

Her Signature Abilities, Devour and Dismiss can be used according to the situation. The former allows her to consume a closeby soul orb. The health acquired by using this ability over 100 will gradually deteriorate. If her Ultimate Empress is activated, this soul-harvest ability will be automatically cast. Dismiss can also be used depending on the scenario. Reyna can become invulnerable for a time span of two seconds after using this ability. If Empress is also activated, she can become invisible.

Her Signature abilities can be used in very challenging situations. She can heal herself even if no healers are present on the team, giving her the health advantage after a heated fight. She can also reposition herself after using her Devour to get more frags or information for her team.

Reyna’s ultimate, Empress, allows her to enter a frenzy, drastically increasing her firing speed. She also gains an infinite amount of charges with her soul harvest ability. When it comes to aggressive playstyle, she becomes a powerhouse. Conversely, her abilities are not much of a use when it comes to passive gameplay.

How to use Reyna’s abilities in Valorant

Reyna is not much of a flexible Agent in Valorant. Her utility can be used mostly while attacking a particular site. Players will be more comfortable with her while blinding close-quarter enemies who are holding off angles or maybe taking early fights with their raw aim.

The Agent is ideal for frag-hungry players. If you want to use minimum abilities and focus more on getting frags, Reyna is the best option. By blending her signature abilities, she can be an unstoppable force. Since Reyna can blind her adversaries with the help of Leer, she can clear close angles and have an advantage in ranged 1v1 fights. She can also support her teammates by throwing the Leer through walls if anyone is stuck inside the site.

This Mexican Radiant is a formidable opponent when aggressively pushing a site or any kind of retake situation, thanks to her ultimate, Empress. Her Devour ability makes her self-sufficient as she can heal herself and prepare for the next gunfight. She can also make solo plays and clear sites with her abilities.

Best maps for Reyna in Valorant

Irrespective of maps harboring close or wide angles, anyone can win a gunfight with Reyna using raw aim. However, if you really want to be efficient with her, then maps with close corners are your best picks. This Radiant Agent is superior at opening up spaces for her team by getting first blood or using Leer to support other Duelists in getting some opening picks.

Specific examples include the middle area or any entrance of Split while attacking. If players can use Leer properly, Reyna can easily eliminate a target while the Agent is blind. This move will give her team an advantage in numbers. Players can also watch the opposition on huge maps with choke points like Lotus and Fracture.

As mentioned earlier, Reyna’s ability mostly comes in handy on the offensive side. The more kills she can get, the more value she can bring to her team, but we can also use her for defense. Reyna's Leer is effective in the case of retaking the sites. In the ultimate form, she can use Devour to peek at some enemies to covertly learn their location. Her Dismiss can help her reposition after every kill.

Overall, Reyna is a highly rewarding Agent for notching up eliminations. If you want to avoid the headache of using Valorant's numerous abilities, this agent will duly serve that purpose. Players can design lethal set-plays to give their team a significant advantage after getting the hang of this Mexican Duelist.

