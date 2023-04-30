5 best Valorant team compositions for Reyna

Valorant is a highly competitive game where players team up and compete against an enemy team in various game modes. The characters in the game, known as Agents, have unique abilities that can be used to gain an advantage over the enemy team. Reyna, one of the Agents in the game, is a highly skilled duelist who can make quick work of her enemies.

She is a versatile Agent who can fit into many different team compositions and playstyles, making her an excellent choice for players who like to adapt to the situation at hand. This article will discuss the five best team compositions for Reyna in Valorant.

Best team compositions for Reyna in Valorant

1) Reyna, Sage, Cypher, Sova, and Brimstone

This team composition is ideal for those who like to play aggressively. Reyna is the primary duelist who can use her abilities to gain an advantage over the enemy team. Sage can heal Reyna and the rest of the team, making it easier to sustain through fights.

Cypher can set up traps and gather information using his abilities on the enemy team, making it easier to predict their movements. Sova can use his abilities to gather information and deal damage to the enemy team. Brimstone can provide cover for the team with his smokes and use his ultimate ability to deal massive damage.

2) Reyna, Jett, Killjoy, Raze, and Viper

This team composition is ideal for those who like to play aggressively and rely on their abilities to get the upper hand. Reyna and Jett are the primary duelists who can use their abilities to gain an advantage over the enemy team.

Killjoy can set up traps and control areas of the map, making it easier to defend objectives. Raze can deal massive damage with her explosives, making it easier to take out enemy players. Viper can provide cover for the team with her smoke and use her abilities to control areas of the map.

3) Reyna, Sage, Omen, Brimstone, and Sova

This team composition is ideal for those who like to play defensively and rely on their abilities to control the map. Reyna and Sage can use their abilities to gain an advantage over the enemy team, and Sage can heal her teammates.

Omen can teleport around the map, making it easier to surprise the enemy team. Brimstone can provide cover for the team with his smokes. Sova can use his abilities to gather information and push into a site much easier.

4) Reyna, Phoenix, Cypher, Sova, and Brimstone

This team composition is ideal for those who like to play aggressively and rely on their abilities to get the upper hand. Reyna and Phoenix are the primary duelists who can use their self healing abilities to gain an advantage over the enemy team.

Cypher can set up traps and gather information on the enemy team. Sova can use his abilities to gather information and deal damage to the enemy team. Brimstone can provide cover for the team with his smokes and use his ultimate ability to deal massive damage. He can even use his molly for post-plant lineups.

5) Reyna, Sage, Cypher, Breach, and Viper

This Valorant team composition is ideal for players who like to play defensively and rely on their abilities to control the map. Reyna and Sage can use their abilities to stay alive on the field and gain an advantage over the enemy team.

Cypher can set up traps, gather information on the enemy team and even watch the flank. Breach can stun and disorient the enemy team, making it easier to take them out. Viper can provide cover for the team with her smoke and use her ultimate ability to control areas of the map.

These are the five best team compositions for Reyna in Valorant. Players can choose the team composition that best fits their playstyle and preferences.

In addition to having a good team composition, it is crucial to have good communication and teamwork in Valorant. Players must communicate their intentions, coordinate their abilities, and work together to achieve their objectives. A Valorant team that communicates well and works together is much more likely to succeed than a team that does not.

