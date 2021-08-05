How to add friends in Valorant

Valorant is a game that mandates teamwork. But it's far more fun to play with friends than random strangers. This is primarily because understanding teammates is crucial to developing team spirit. It is hard to understand strangers.

Playing games with a known group of friends is always a fun leisure activity. Whether video, tabletop, or IRL, the gaming experience is better with familiar faces/voices. Nothing beats the warm feeling players get by engaging with a winning group dynamic.

Valorant is also home to various groups of friends around the world. But beginner players often wonder about adding friends to Valorant games. This guide dives into the steps players can take to send a friend request to other players.

Go grab your friends and queue up! Squad Boost is now LIVE! pic.twitter.com/RqC30Jw4a8 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 23, 2021

Before adding your friends to a Valorant game

Players should note that their own usernames are made of two parts: the Riot ID and Tagline. If a Riot ID is unique, a tagline won't be necessary to remember. If a Riot ID is taken by multiple players, a tagline works as an identifier.

Players can find their tagline on the Riot Client homepage or after logging into the game. Hover over the username. The full Riot ID and Tagline will show up.

On the main screen, players will find a plus icon in the bottom right-hand corner. Clicking on it will open a sub-menu that asks for Riot ID and Tagline. Fill in your friend’s Riot ID and Tagline without the hashtag.

Submitting this will send a friend request. Note that the ID and tag of the friend needs to be accurate for a successful connection. The final step is on the friend's side. New friend requests show up on the right-hand corner of the screen.

This guide is for beginners

Edited by Srijan Sen