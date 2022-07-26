Valorant: All Recon/Intel abilities ranked as of Episode 5 Act 1

Valorant is a 5v5 tactical shooter developed by Riot Games, the game was released in 2020, and over the two years of constant development, the game has grown a lot in terms of mechanics and features.

Each Agent's ability in the game lets players experience something different in every match. The intel and recon Agents possess some of the game's most tactical and important skills.

Initially, the game only consisted of a handful of Agents who possessed intel-based utility to help the team, but now there are a plethora of Agents to choose from. The Valorant roster caters to different playstyles other than aim-focused Duelists.

What are the best Intel abilities in Valorant?

Intel abilities are a utility in the game, allowing players to gather information on the enemy and pass it on to the player's entire team. These abilities are crucial and are now a core part of the game. In every Agent line-up, Intel Agents are a must-pick. They are a part of Valorant's meta and cannot be ignored.

That said, not all of these abilities are great in every situation, especially after some of them had to undergo changes that altered the Agent's playstyle.

16) Skye's Guiding Light

This unique Flash ability lets players know if the Flash blinds somebody. Not only does it blind the enemy, but it also delivers information if someone is in the line of sight. Players can equip the Hawk and guide it in any direction as they please.

15) Killjoy's Turret

Killjoy can equip and place this Turret on any even surface. Once placed, this sentry turret automatically fires when an enemy is in range, revealing their location on the minimap. The turret can look in a 180-degree direction.

14) Killjoy's Alarmbot

Killjoy's Alarmbot can be placed as a trap on any surface, and when players get in range of this bot, it explodes and applies the Vulnerable effect on enemies. This is a decent intel ability as it also works well with the synergy of Killjoy's Nanoswarm grenades.

13) Cypher's Trapwire

Cypher players can place these Trapwires between walls or surfaces parallel to each other. Once placed, if an enemy gets caught, they will be dazed and tethered for a short duration. However, these wires can be shot or jumped over in possible situations.

12) Chamber's Trademark

Very similar to Killjoy's Alarmbot, the Trademark can also be placed on even surfaces. The trap scans for enemies and, when in range of the device, destabilizes the surface around it and slows them for a while. It is one of the most used flank watch gadgets used in Valorant.

11) Cypher's Spycam

The Spycam can be placed on locations to recon and gather intel with live feed. The camera, however, creates a shutter noise, allowing the enemy to spot it much faster and destroy it. Players can also tag the targets with the camera.

10) Sova's Owl Drone

Players can take control of the Owl Drone when entering the site or during recon of an area. The Drone can mark enemies and tag the players struck by the dart.

9) Raze's Boom Bot

Raze can deploy this piece of robotic machinery almost anywhere, the bot automatically chases a player when in range and blasts while dealing heavy damage to the enemy.

8) Skye's Trailblazer

Similar to Raze's Boombot, the Trailblazer can be used to recon into sites. Players can control the Tasmanian Tiger, which can daze enemy players and damage them.

7) Fade's Prowler

Fade can equip the Prowler ability and send it forward to find enemies. It can be guided by the players to desired locations, once the Prowler finds someone, it will be nearsighted to the enemy on impact.

6) KAY/O's ZERO/POINT

The ZERO/POINT knife can be thrown at a position where it creates a surrounding gaze. Under the radius, players caught are not only revealed but also disabled in terms of abilities.

5) Skye's Seekers

Skye's Ultimate ability, the Seekers, can track down players on its own and when a player is caught, it nearsighted them. Players can follow the Seeker trails to get an idea of the enemy's location, which is a huge advantage in many situations.

4) Sova's Recon Bolt

Sova's Recon Bolts are still one of the most used and relevant pieces of utility in Valorant. Even after Sova had his other abilities nerfed, the Recon Bolt is still among the most potent intel utilities. Once shot, enemy players must destroy it or take cover. The bolt detects enemies within its range.

3) Fade's Haunt

Once Fade was introduced in Valorant, she took over Sova's mantle with abilities such as the Haunt. Fade players can equip the haunting watcher and throw it in any direction. Once it lands and detects enemies, it creates a terror trail to their location.

2) Cypher's Neural Theft

Cypher's Ultimate in Valorant, the Neural Theft, can be used on a dead opponent's body, allowing Cypher to reveal the location of all the live enemy players, which the whole team can also see.

1) Fade's Nightfall

Fade is probably the best intel Agent in Valorant as of Episode 5, Act 1. Her Ultimate ability, called the Nightfall, unleashes waves of nightmare energy under which the caught opponent will be deafened and decayed, creating a terror trail to their location.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far