Valorant upcoming Agent BountyHunter: All abilities revealed

It was recently announced in the State of the Agents March that the next addition to the Valorant roster would be an Initiator. The post stated that for a while, the notion of an Agent that "revolves around the information gathering aspect of the tactical loop" has been on the developers' minds. Now, players have been afforded a look at the various abilities of this Agent, courtesy of ValorLeaks.

NightFall (X) - Send out a wave of dark mist. If the mist hits an enemy, they will be Deafened, Trailed, and Decayed.

Riot released Neon earlier this year, who was a Duelist. BountyHunter's introduction might be the next chapter of the blackmailing arc that is currently happening in Valorant. If rumors are to be believed, the new Agent from a Turkish background is possibly the infamous Blackmailer.

A look at BountyHunter's abilities in Valorant

The blog post describes the upcoming Agent as:

"This next Agent should give you a more…intimate feeling when hunting down enemies. Of course, there is our theme—but the thought of giving away too much frightens me, so I’ll leave that out."

Shared by ValorLeaks on Twitter, the upcoming Initiator is set to have an array of interesting abilities that are sure to affect the meta and make players want to quickly grab the Agent. They are as follows:

Prowler (C) - Send out a creature that can follow trails OR be controlled by moving your mouse. Upon reaching an enemy, they will be Nearsighted for 3s. Only 1 Creature per Trail.

Seize (Q) - Equip and Fire an Orb, which will stay in the air for a max of 1.5s, and then slam to the ground. When the orb hits the ground, enemies within the radius will be tethered and will take damage and be deafened.

Haunt (E) - Equip and Fire an Orb, which will stay in the air and then hit the ground. Then it will go back into the air and turn into an eye. If enemies get seen by the eye, they will be revealed, and a trail debuff is applied.

NightFall (X) - Send out a wave of dark mist. If the mist hits an enemy, they will be Deafened, Trailed, and Decayed.

The abilities display an emphasis on seeking out where the enemies are and hitting them with a status effect when found. The Initiator will heavily revolve around the idea of gathering information and making it easier for their teammates to take control of the site.

In Valorant, the Agents are divided across four roles, and each has a specific role to play, which affects how their team plays out the match. Currently, there are four Initiators in the game: Sova, Breach, Skye, and KAY/O. BountyHunter will be joining the fray soon, with their unique abilities all set to spice up the battlefield.

