Valorant patch 2.03 introduces major changes to Reyna and Yoru

Valorant’s Patch 2.03 is bringing the first major change to Yoru since his introduction, as well as some balancing changes to Reyna.

Yoru’s Gatecrash and Dimensional Drift abilities received some quality of life improvements, whilst Reyna’s Devour and Dismiss abilities received major nerfs in patch 2.03. However, considering that recently damaged opponents will drop a Soul Orb, even if she doesn’t get the kill, Reyna is certainly getting a buff as well.

The patch also includes some minor audio improvements to Phoenix’s Hot Hands and Brimstone’s Incendiary. The audio of both abilities will be easier to hear when other actions and sounds occur nearby.

Valorant patch 2.03 Yoru agent update

With patch 2.03, Yoru is getting some quality of life improvements to his Gatecrash and Dimensional Drift abilities. The developers state in the patch notes that Gatecrash wasn’t providing much information about when enemies could see or hear Yoru’s teleport fragment.

As for Dimensional Drift, the developers noticed that there was a burden on Yoru to constantly communicate his position and enemy location. The changes in patch 2.03 address these issues and massively enhance the quality of life for Yoru mains.

Changes to Gatecrash (E)

Gatecrash now displays the range at which the tether can be seen by enemies while moving on the minimap in Valorant.

The range that enemies are able to hear the audio of a Gatecrash teleport is now displayed on the minimap in Valorant.

Changes to Dimensional Drift (X)

While in Dimensional Drift, Yoru’s minimap is now visible in Valorant

Enemies within Yoru’s vision range, while in Dimensional Drift, are now revealed to ally minimaps, as well

Dimensional Drift can no longer body block enemies in Valorant

The patch also fixes a bug where Yoru’s decoy footstep audio was slightly different than Yoru’s.

Valorant patch 2.03 Reyna agent update

In patch 2.03 Reyna is getting both a nerf and buff. The changes are being made by the developers in hope of regaining some of her “pub stomp” potential, whilst still keeping her viable in balanced and coordinated play.

The charge reduction is targeted to limit how much impact she can have round over round when she heavily out-guns her opponents, yet allows room for 1v5 when Reyna has Empress activated.

Changes to Devour (Q) and Dismiss (E)

Maximum charges reduced 4 >>> 2

Cost of Devour and Dismiss charges increased 100 >>> 200

Even though Reyna’s Devour and Dismiss received a nerf, she also received a major buff, as Slain enemies that Reyna has damaged in the last 3 seconds will drop Soul Orbs, even if Reyna wasn’t the one to land the killing shot.

Both Phoenix and Brimstone received a similar audio improvement in patch 2.03. Phoenix’s Hot Hands (E) and Brimstone’s Incendiary (Q) will both be easier to hear when other actions and sounds occur in the area.

Whilst Yoru received some quality of life improvement, Reyna’s changes may require some getting used to. Nevertheless, how these changes affect the overall gameplay of Valorant remains to be seen.