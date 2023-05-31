5 Valorant Agents that perform well on Split

Valorant players are well aware of the fact that maps in the game are not created equal. While some maps bring out the best of your skills, others just seem unwinnable. Riot Games' shooter features nine unique and creative maps that can be played in a variety of ways.

In Valorant, Split is one of those maps that you either really dig or totally dislike. Once a very defender-sided map, recent changes in patch 6.0 made it more friendly for attackers. Luckily, the tweaks didn't take away much from its unique vibe. It still features the ropes you can climb and the middle area that splits into two spots on each side.

While individual skills highly matter in Valorant, knowing which Agents excel at certain maps gives you an edge on your ranked matches. Listed below are the top five Agents that perform well on Split.

Jett and four other Valorant Agents that perform well on Split

1) Killjoy

Split features tight entryways that are notorious for being prime targets to be completely shut down by Killjoy's awesome utility. With a well-planned setup, Killjoy can effortlessly dominate a site all on her own, as long as she positions herself just right.

The hiding spots on Split sites provide a bunch of sneaky options for turret placement. Those narrow entries to the sites are perfect for choking off with some Nanoswarm action. Since the sites themselves aren't too big, Lockdown can easily sweep through and clear 'em out like a boss. Killjoy truly knows how to hold her ground on Split.

2) Jett

Jett is also a top-notch pick for Split. With those short and narrow corridors, she can make the most of her Tailwind dash and Cloudburst smokes. The Agent has the knack for swiftly entering to divert attention from entryways, making her an invaluable asset for executes.

Jett's Updraft ability allows her to swiftly reach the countless elevated angles scattered across the map. She knows how to navigate Split like a pro and seize those advantageous positions.

3) Raze

Raze is the best duelist on this map and no one else comes close. When it comes to getting multiple frags, shutting down enemy pushes, and handing out some serious punishment, nobody does it quite like her.

Even with the updates made to Split, there are still plenty of nooks and crannies to clear out during executes and retakes, and Raze's trusty Boom Bot and Paint Shells are just the ticket for that. Plus, if you've got some serious skills and can pull off those sick Blast Pack boosts, Split becomes your own personal playground.

Raze knows how to make the most of her toolkit on this map, no doubt about it.

4) Sage

In Split, mid control takes center stage for both attackers and defenders, making Sage an absolute must-have, particularly on defense. Setting up her Barrier in mid to halt or at least hinder any swift aggression is crucial in denying the attacking side from gaining control.

On the offensive side, Sage's Barrier is a tried-and-true approach for safely accessing B site, and there are plenty of prime post-plant spots for it on either site. Plus, with the recent buff to her healing ability for teammates, having Sage by the side of an entry-hungry Raze or Jett is a real treat. They'll be grateful to have Sage backing them up with some much-needed healing.

5) Omen

When it comes to Split, Omen takes the crown as the go-to controller choice. The size of his smokes plays a huge role in shutting down angles during attack-side executes and putting a brake on enemy pushes while he holds down the defense.

With two charges of Dark Cover, he can easily obstruct the enemy's vision when entering a site. Omen's versatility makes him a perfect fit for both attack and defense on Split.

Since the map is relatively small, Omen's ultimate becomes an even more powerful weapon on the attack, allowing him to lurk effectively after the bomb is planted. His teleport shines on the numerous vertical angles found on Split, providing you with multiple options to engage in duels and outmaneuver opponents. Omen brings a whole new level of strategic gameplay to Split.

To conquer Split, it's important to select Agents who can capitalize on its narrow entryways, elevated positions, and numerous chokepoints. Next time you play on this map, make sure to run these five Agents for better chances of winning.

