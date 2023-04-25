Valorant Patch 6.08 official notes: Massive Gekko and Killjoy updates, Episode 6 Act 3 goes live, and more

Valorant patch 6.08 official notes are now live, and players finally get a glimpse of some of the changes that they can expect from the new update. Patch 6.08 will be introducing Episode 6 Act 3, along with some fair bit of updates to both Gekko and Killjoy.

While there will be no new Agent or Map this time around, the update will still be a pretty sizeable one, because of which the shooter’s servers will be going down for some hours.

Valorant patch 6.08 hilights (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of patch 6.08 can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant Patch 6.08 official notes

1) Agent Updates

Gekko

Wingman

Audio improvements to Wingman’s (Q) plant and defuse audio.

The audio cues for Wingman's spike and defuse sound were unclear during hectic combat situations. This should help make those audio cues stand out.

Riot has updated Gekko’s in-game portrait for better gameplay readability and quality consistency.

Killjoy

Nanoswarm (C)

Nanoswarm reveal radius increased 350 >> 525

Nanoswarm audio has been updated.

Audio loop now also turns off when disabled as a result of Killjoy being killed or suppressed.

Improved feedback for the enemy when they destroy Nanoswarm.

Nanoswarm is now revealed when it is disabled.

Other Abilities

Updated visuals for Killjoy’s ultimate Lockdown (X) being destroyed.

Removed the yellow warning UI Indicator for enemies Killjoy’s Lockdown (X).

Updated deactivate sounds for Killjoy’s Turret (E) and Alarmbot (Q) to make them more distinct.

Misc.

Brimstone's Sky Smoke (E), Orbital Strike (X), and Omen's From the Shadows (X) ability have updated targeting visuals to help players with precision placement on the map.

2) Cosmetic Updates

Shorty

Players who own any of the following will notice an updated Shorty:

Default Shorty

Wunderkind Shorty

Sidekick Shorty

Karabasan Shorty

Prism II Shorty

Doodle Buds Shorty

3) Map Updates

Map Rotations

The newly updated Bind rotates into Competitive and Unrated queues.

Icebox rotates out of Competitive and Unrated queues.

4) Bug Fixes

Gameplay Systems

Fixed an issue where “Kick ally off” displays while defusing the Spike.

Fixed a visual bug where the Spike progress bar for planting or defusing would speed up or reset while defusing.

Fixed an issue where Yoru couldn’t drop his weapon while using Dimensional Drift (X).

Social

(Fixed in Patch 6.07) Fixed a bug where the add/remove friend button wasn't available when right clicking a party member who had "Hide my name outside my party" setting turned on.

(Fixed in Patch 6.07) Fixed a bug where banned players would not get removed from your party.

Fixed a bug where party invites that were no longer valid were sometimes still showing as active for players.

Fixed a bug where Team and All chat logs would be wiped after a match. Thank you to our Redditors for alerting us to this one.

Fixed a bug where punctuation marks were not correctly displayed when in-game language is Thai.

5) Known Issues

Riot are aware of an issue modifying locale within the client. Locale updates will need to be performed through Riot Client (Riot Client settings).

Riot are aware of an issue where, in rare instances, audio cues are not playing for various sound effects. They are investigating at this time and will share as soon as they know more.

