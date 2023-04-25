Valorant Run It Back collection (2023): Expected release date, all skins, and more

Valorant's Run It Back collection has become a popular event, allowing players to acquire premium weapon skins that were released during the game's earlier Acts and Episodes. The collection has seen multiple releases over the years, each one bringing back popular skins that one may have missed out on. The Run It Back Bundle 2023 is the latest addition to the collection and includes five unique skins.

These skins include the Sovereign Marshal, Cryostasis Operator, Reaver Phantom, Neptune Guardian, and Origin Frenzy. Each skin has its own distinct color scheme and design, making them stand out from others in the game.

All the information you need for the new Valorant Run It Back collection

While the release date for the Run It Back Bundle 2023 has not been officially announced, it's expected to be released on May 9. Players should remember that the bundle will only be available for a limited period of time, so they must act fast to add these skins to their collection.

The price of the skinline is unknown at the moment. However, considering the cost of the previous editions, we can expect it to be priced at 6000 VP. The exact amount required to buy the bundle will vary based on the region.

With the release of the Run It Back Bundle 2023, players will have another opportunity to acquire skins they may have missed out on during previous releases. The Valorant skin collection is sure to be just as popular as its predecessors, with each skin's unique designs and color schemes making them highly sought-after.

The previous Run It Back bundles were only available for a short period of time, and this one will likely be the same.

Now, let's take a closer look at the skins included in the Run It Back Bundle 2023:

Sovereign Marshal - This skin features a regal gold and black color scheme with ornate designs etched into the barrel and scope.

Cryostasis Operator - This skin gives the Operator a frozen, icy look with a blue and white color scheme and a unique ice effect on the scope.

Reaver Phantom - The Reaver Phantom features a sinister color scheme with sharp edges on the Phantom's surface.

Neptune Guardian - This skin has a watery blue and green color scheme with aquatic designs etched into the barrel and body of the gun.

Origin Frenzy - The Origin Frenzy has a color scheme with bold lines and geometric shapes that give it a futuristic look.

All of these Valorant skins are designed with unique color schemes and patterns that make them stand out from standard ones. They will add style to players' gameplay and make their weapons shine on the battlefield.

The Run It Back Bundle 2023, with its unique skins and limited availability, makes it a must-have for many Valorant players. Be sure to watch for its official release and act quickly to acquire it before it's too late.

