When does Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 begin for Mumbai (India) server?

As Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1 draws to a close, the anticipation for the beginning of Episode 7 Act 2 is growing. The next Act is almost ready to bring a bunch of exciting new features and gameplay improvements. This includes a new map, a cool launch bundle, some fine-tuning to the current maps, and a fresh Battlepass loaded with all sorts of tempting rewards.

While this update will be rolled out globally, players in India may be curious about the specific timing for their region.

Release date and time for Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 in Mumbai (Indian) Server

As the curtains fall on Episode 7 Act 1, Valorant is all set to introduce the new Episode 7 Act 2 update. Before the update becomes available, there will be a planned server maintenance for around two to four hours. While this maintenance is ongoing, players won't be able to dive into the game.

Once the maintenance wraps up, Patch 7.04 will be applied, granting players access to the fresh content packed within the latest update.

For Indian gamers, the scheduled update will commence on August 29 at 2:30 am IST, in line with the timing pattern observed in previous Act updates. During the maintenance phase, servers will be temporarily unavailable, but by 6:30 am IST, the new update will be ready.

Upon the restoration of regular server operations, players will need to download and install the patch to enjoy all the new content and changes that Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 brings.

New changes in Valorant Episode 7 Act 2

Jett, Astra, Skye, Breach, and several other Agents are undergoing modifications to their abilities for a more balanced gameplay experience. The idea is to bring more clarity, provide improved ways to counterplay, and emphasize the significance of making smart strategic choices.

Riot is always working hard to ensure the competition stays fierce. With this update, they're aiming to dial back how often those huge area-effect ultimates show up, shorten the time active utilities are in play, and lower the health of utility that can be shot at.

Episode 7 Act 2 is poised to not only shift gameplay but also mark the official launch of Valorant Premier. The changes hold the promise of revitalizing tactics, ushering in a new phase of intense battles.

The arrival of Episode 7 Act 2 is eagerly awaited, and Indian players can mark their calendars for August 29, 2:30 AM IST, as the time when the new update will begin rolling out. While the maintenance downtime might inconvenience them temporarily, the subsequent content will undoubtedly make up for it.

With a new map, launch bundle, Breeze map adjustments, and a fresh Battlepass, Episode 7 Act 2 is looking to captivate players with its game-changing updates and enhancements.