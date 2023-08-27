Valorant leaks show new Battlepass skins for Episode 7 Act 2

Valorant is gearing up for a major update with the new Episode 7 Act 2. With the release of a new map, Sunset, and the return of a completely reworked Breeze, the game is headed in a new direction that players are quite excited about. Apart from the gameplay changes, the most anticipated part of any update is the release of new cosmetics.

The community eagerly waits to see what Riot provides with every new Act, and there have already been leaks regarding the skins for the new Battlepass. The Battlepass in Valorant is quite affordable and is easily one worth purchasing, especially for those who want to diversify their collection without spending too much.

Having said that, let us have a look at what the game is providing us with the new update.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass skins leaked on X (formerly Twitter)

Expand Tweet

The cosmetics being introduced with the latest update will be the new Imperium bundle, and of course, the Battlepass. According to leaked images by a user @VALORANTLeaksEN on X (formerly Twitter), the new Battlepass will possibly, for the very first time, feature four different skinlines.

It will include skins for both the Phantom and the Vandal, so for all the skin enthusiasts looking for a valuable purchase, this might be it.

One of the skinlines leaked will be called the RDVR skins and will include the Phantom. It looks to be inspired by the new agent, Deadlock, with color schemes and design patterns similar to that of the Agent. Seeing the other items, Riot has gone for a colorful and vibrant look with the new skins.

Expand Tweet

Apart from the skins, the Battlepass will also include sprays and player cards of Agents, and unique designs of gun buddies, as usual. It might also include some items that will feature the new map, Sunset, to commemorate its arrival.

The cost of the upcoming Battlepass will likely remain the same, 1000 VP, which roughly equals $10 or 800 INR. We are hoping to get information regarding the cosmetics in the following days, as Riot hypes up the new update.

Expand Tweet

The days leading up to an update are always exciting as we get to know about the new content being introduced in the game. With Riot disappointing the community with the last few Battlepasses, they will be looking to redeem themselves in Episode 7 Act 2. By the looks of it, they are headed in the right direction.