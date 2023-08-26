Valorant unveils new map Sunset, here's what we know so far

Valorant's upcoming map, Sunset, has officially been unveiled ahead of the Valorant Champions 2023 Grand Finals. The latest map will feature an urban setting and fractures on the location's surface area, giving players a comforting yet ominous feeling. Fans can expect to see the map go live during the release of Episode 7, Act 2.

Ahead of the map's release, the layout and certain snapshots have been released to the public. This article will review all available information regarding the new Valorant map.

Everything to know about the latest Valorant map, Sunset

One of the most significant news drops is the minimap of Sunset. This reveals crucial information about the map layout and the key spots that can be expected to be played around by teams. The strength of specific Agents can also be gauged depending on the map's design.

The initial look into Sunset's minimap reveals the two sites and a vast middle area. The middle of the map takes up about 50% of the space and will be the most critical control point. The B Site plant spot also looks extremely interesting.

Many people have pointed out the similar features that this Valorant map shares with CS:GO's Ancient due to the prominent mid-space and the sites being shaped and designed quite similarly to the jungle map in the latter game.

It is hard to ascertain the best team composition for this map due to the limited information available. However, Agents like Sova, Raze, and Omen should be strong due to the tight corridors scattered throughout the playing field.

In conclusion, Sunset looks to be an interesting Valorant map, which sees a blend of narrow spaces found in maps such as Split along with a prominent middle area reminiscent of maps like Ascent and Pearl.

As expected with the release of a new map, the best set of Agents to run will take some time to figure out and implement.