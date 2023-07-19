5 Valorant skin collection designs based on Agents

Valorant's weapon skins have been one of the most popular things about the tactical FPS (First Person Shooter). The developers try to innovate with every new collection and fuse it with a different theme each time. The skin collection themes have varied from a toy gun, comic book aesthetic, sci-fi, futuristic, and more. Valorant has many Agents for players to experience. All these Agents have their own unique abilities that contribute something different to the team. They are categorized into Sentinels, Initiators, Controllers, and Duelists.

It was only a matter of time before the central aspect, Agents, and the most popular thing, the weapon skins, were merged to create a different set of collections. Below is a list of five weapon skin collection designs based on Agents.

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

Team Ace, Valorant Go, and three more weapon skin collections that can be considered Agent skins

1) Team Ace collection

The Team Ace collection was released in March 2022 during patch 4.04. It includes skins for the Phantom, Operator, Vandal, Frenzy, and Judge. It comes under the Deluxe edition of Valorant's weapon skins.

The Team Ace collection has no variants and only comes in their default colors. However, all the weapons in the collection have different default colors, according to the Agent's colors.

The Team Ace collection can certainly be considered an Agent skin bundle. Every weapon from the collection has one of the Agents on the gun's side. Reyna is on the Vandal, Phoenix on Phantom, Yoru on Frenzy, Raze on Judge, and finally, Jett on the Operator.

These skins do not have a finisher or a unique sound but come with one visual effect. When the player shoots or gets a kill with the skin, the Agent's eyes on the weapon light up with fire.

2) Valorant Go! Vol 1 and Vol 2 collections

Valorant Go! Vol 1 collection was released in February 2021 with patch 2.03, whereas Vol 2 was released in September 2021 with patch 3.06.

Vol 1 included skins for the Ghost, Spectre, Guardian, Phantom, and Melee. Vol 2 has skins for the Classic, Vandal, Operator, Ares, and Melee. Both these come under the Premium collection of Valorant's weapon skins.

The Valorant Go! collections also have no variants and are only available in their default colors. The only upgrade that the bundle offers is on the Melee skins.

Valorant Go! collections are very clearly inspired by anime. Looking at the anime personas of Valorant Agents is delightful.

The collection's highlight is easily the Knife from Vol 1, which is essentially a Kunai and looks similar to Jett's Ultimate ability, Blade Storm.

The Melee weapon also has its own unique animation wherein the character model will spin the Kunai in their hand. The Yoru butterfly Melee skin is also pretty cool, and fans might recognize it from the cinematic that the Japanese Agent was first introduced with.

3) Altitude collection

The Altitude collection was released in March 2023 with patch 6.06. It comes under the Deluxe category and includes skins for the Sheriff, Vandal, Odin, Bucky, and Melee.

The Altitude collection also doesn't come with any variants and is only available with their default colors. The only upgradable weapon in this collection is the Melee.

The Altitude collection is an adorable skin collection and is inspired by planes. The weapons have a propeller in the front that spins and is visible whenever the player equips the weapon.

The players can also see miniatures of different Agents sitting in the middle of a weapon, like a Pilot trying to fly the gun itself. While all the weapons look vibrant, the highlight in this is the Melee as the character model will punch when the player hits right-click on the mouse.

4) Immortalized collection

Immortalized skin collection was released with the Battlepass skins of Episode 5 Act 2 in patch 5.04. It comes under the Select edition and includes weapon skins for the Vandal, Guardian, Sheriff, and Stinger.

Unlike the previous collections, Immortalized has four different variants. These are the default gold, orange, blue, and green.

The Immortalized skin collection has certain Agents on the side of their weapons. These Agent designs look like they are from ancient paintings, thus immortalizing them.

The Agents that can be seen in the collection are Astra, Yoru, Neon, and Cypher. These skins, although from the Battlepass, look sharp and can be considered one of the better Battlepass skin collections in Valorant.

5) 9 Lives collection

The 9 Lives collection was released with the Battlepass of Episode 6 Act 1 in January 2023 and comes under the Select category of the skins in Valorant. It included weapon skins for the Classic, Ares, Guardian, and Phantom.

The 9 Lives collection comes in four different variants. These are the default Light Blue, Yellow, Purple, and Green. These variants have different Agents on the weapon, which are Jett, Raze, Reyna, and Viper, respectively.

The 9 Lives collection is an adorable one wherein it turns all these Agents into their cat versions. The skins look colorful and have some nice artwork on them. Since it's a Battlepass collection, these do not have any finishers or sound effects.