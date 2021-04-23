3 new weapon skin collections get introduced with Valorant's Episode 2 Act 3 Battlepass: Lightwave, Depths, and Songsteel

Valorant’s Episode 2 Act 3 Battlepass will bring three new weapon cosmetic lines this time around, which will be added to the store along with the Forsaken set.

The three new collections getting added with the Battlepass are Lightwave, Depths, and Songsteel.

While some of these weapon cosmetics are free to unlock, others will require players to purchase the entire Battlepass to access. The Battlepass costs 1,000 Valorant Points, which is roughly $10.

Unlike the previous Battlepass skin collectible, the one coming in Valorant’s Episode 2 Act 3 will bring a bit more diversity along with it.

However, each skin line will feature a limited amount of weapons, and only a few guns will be able to equip the skin.

Lightwave, Depths, and Songsteel coming to Valorant with Episode 2 Act 3 Battlepass

With the Episode 2 Act 3 Valorant Battlepass, players will get a chance to get their hands on the following cosmetics:

Depths

Bulldog

Ghost

Stinger

Vandal

Lightwave

Bucky

Frenzy

Odin

Phantom

Sheriff

Songsteel

Classic

Guardian

Marshal

Melee

Goals and inspirations behind the three skins coming in the Battlepass

When talking about bringing diversity in the Battlepass cosmetic sets and the new three skin lines coming with it, Valorant Art Lead Sean Marino stated:

“As with every Battlepass, we want the content to appeal to the majority of players, so we try to have a lot of variety in the themes and tones we draw from. The gun skins in the Battlepass are a great example of this. Depths uses one of our moving shaders (similar to Nebula and Horizon) and is more artistic.”

All the weapon cosmetics coming with the Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 Battlepass have their unique style that reflects the themes that went into their making. When talking about the individual cosmetic sets, Marino said:

“Lightwave is stylish and colorful and really leans into its bold color scheme even more through its variants. And Songsteel is the highest fantasy skin we’ve ever done in a Battlepass. With Songsteel, we also wanted to give players a full set of accessories, so the Battlepass includes a Songsteel-themed spray, card, and buddy that all feel very cohesive with one another.”

The Battlepass for Episode 2 Act 3 will go live on April 27th and run till June 21st.