5 best Marshal skins in Valorant

Valorant has become one of the go-to FPS (first-person shooter) games for the current generation. Its visuals and fun gameplay mechanics are very inviting and continue to attract more and more players each day. The Marshal is amongst the two Sniper Rifles that can be used in the game. It does 101 damage when shot at the body and 202 damage when shot at head, instantly killing the enemy. The gun has become a staple for Agents like Jett and Chamber during eco rounds due to it being extremely precise.

Valorant has always had an amazing set of weapon skins being introduced to the game, and Episode 7 has been no exception. The latest game mode, Team Deathmatch, makes using cosmetics a lot more fun as there's action all the time for players to experience.

The Marshal is also a part of this new mode, although it cant be chosen right from the get-go and needs to be picked up on the map. There are a bunch of weapon skins for it that players can use. Below is a list of the five best Marshal skins that they can buy in Valorant.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Sovereign, Neo Frontier, and 3 more Marshal skins that are fun to use in Valorant's Episode 7

1) Sovereign Marshal

The Sovereign collection was released in June 2020 and comes under the Premium edition of Valorant's skins. This collection had skins for the Ghost, Guardian, Stinger, Marshal, and Melee.

The Marshal from the collection costs about 1775 VP (Valorant Points) without any discounts, and comes with four different variants. These are the default gold/white, gold/green, silver, and purple.

The Sovereign collection might be one of the oldest bundles in the game, but it still continues to be one of the best. The sound effect for each kill while equipping the gun is very satisfying. The kill finisher is also very neat, wherein the final enemy gets stabbed by a giant sword in the sky and disappears. The Sovereign collection also had a successor through the Forsaken collection's second variant, which was equally good.

2) Neo Frontier Marshal

The Neo Frontier collection was released in June 2023 during Episode 7. It comes under the Exclusive collection of Valorant's weapon skins, and includes the Phantom, Odin, Marshal, Sheriff, and Melee.

The Marshal from the collection costs 2175 VP and has four variants. These are the default brown, gold, silver, and copper.

The Neo Frontier collection is a very unique one. It puts a lot more emphasis on having unique animations, not just for the Melee but its weapon skins as well. The Marshal has one of the best animations, where a character model will pull out this gun like a gunslinger's revolver.

It also has a very cool finisher. The Neo Frontier collection is amongst the few weapon skins in Valorant where the guns feel just as good to use without any upgrades.

3) Gaia's Vengeance Marshal

The Gaia's Vengeance Marshal was released during patch 4.04 in March 2022. It includes skins for the Melee, Ghost, Marshal, Vandal, and Guardian. Gaia's Vengeance comes under the Premium category of Valorant's weapons skins. The Marshal from the collection costs 1775 VP. It has four variants, which are the default white/red, blue, green, and orange.

The Gaia's Vengeance collection attracted a lot of attention in its release. Its vibrant color variants and earthly aesthetic made it one of the most popular skins in the game. Gaia's Vengeance Vandal also has an amazing kill sound effect alongside, a great kill finisher that changes color according to the variant equipped.

4) Magepunk Marshal

The Magepunk collection was released in April 2021 during patch 2.06. It comes under the Premium category as well and has skins for the Spectre, Ghost, Stinger, Marshal, and Melee.

The Marshal from the collection costs 1775 VP without any discounts. The skinline's variants only change the color of the electricity within the weapon and not the entire body. There are four variants for this collection which are default blue, green, purple, and orange.

The Magepunk collection has a Steampunk aesthetic. The skins have a very cool sound effect, wherein it makes the players feel like they're shooting lightning bolts out of their weapon. The kill finishers are also very cool as the final enemy gets trapped in a glass chamber only to be electrocuted and turned to ashes. This collection further got a 2.0 and a 3.0 version as well.

5) Crimsonbeast Marshal

The Crimsonbeast collection was released with patch 5.05 in October, 2022. It has skins for the Vandal, Sheriff, Marshal, Judge, and Melee. This collection is categorized in the Premium edition of Valorant's skins.

The Marshal from the collection costs 1775 VP without any discount. The skinline comes with no variants and is only available in its default color.

The Crimsonbeast may look like an Elderflame knock-off at first, but has a lot more details. The guns have lava on certain parts alongside a creature on the side. It also has a nice effect after getting a kill, wherein the entire weapon catches fire and makes a burning sound. However, the collection has no kill finisher to offer to its users.