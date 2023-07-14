Top 5 Valorant skin collections that deserve a 3.0 version

Valorant's weapon skins have some of the most unique designs when it comes to the online multiplayer genre. The developers make sure to give a different spin to their skins every time. Valorant's skins have always been tied to a theme ranging from Sci-fi, comic book aesthetic, and even anime. These skins are usually priced high but end up becoming some of the most prominent in the community.

The developers also make sure to take note of these favorites and give them a '2.0' version, wherein weapons that weren't included in the first version get a skin as well.

Recently, Valorant did its first 3.0 version with the Magepunk collection, which was positively received. The game has more collections that could definitely use a 3.0 version. Below is a list of five such Valorant skins that deserve a 3.0 collection.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

RGX 11z Pro and four more Valorant skin collections fans might love to see with a 3.0 version

5) RGX 11z Pro collection

The RGX 11z Pro collection was first released in October 2021 with patch 3.07 and then in its 2.0 version in April 2022 with patch 4.08. This skin collection came under the Exclusive category of Valorant's weapon skins.

The RGX 11z Pro's first iteration had skins for the Frenzy, Stinger, Guardian, Vandal, and Melee. The 2.0 version worked with Classic, Spectre, Phantom, Operator, and Melee. Both versions had similar variants: the default green, red, blue, and yellow.

The RGX 11z Pro quickly became an immensely popular skin in Valorant. It had one of the most satisfying kill sound effects and a very minimal look. Another feature was how it would change the color of the weapon's lights upon inspection. The 2.0 version was also welcomed, and since then, the RGX has been a go-to skin for many players.

4) Prime collection

The Prime collection was first released in June 2020 with patch 1.0, whereas the 2.0 version arrived in March 2022 with patch 2.04. The collection comes under the Premium edition of weapon skins.

The first Prime bundle had skins for the Classic, Spectre, Guardian, Vandal, and Melee, whereas the second version had skins for the Frenzy, Bucky, Phantom, Odin, and Melee. The Prime collection has four different variants for both versions. The first version had the base gold/white, orange, blue, and yellow. On the other hand, the 2.0 version had the base gold/white, gold, green and yellow.

The Prime Collection is one of the prettiest skins in the game and boasts a dedicated fanbase since its release. Many pro players are still seen using the Prime skins for their weapons. The Prime collection's kill finishers also vary with the version, where the first has a wolf howl in the end as opposed to a bull charging in 2.0.

3) Glitchpop collection

The Glitchpop collection's first version was released in August 2020 with patch 1.05, whereas the 2.0 version was released in February 2021. These came under the Exclusive edition of Valorant's weapon skins.

The first version had skins for the Frenzy, Judge, Bulldog, Odin, and Melee, whereas the 2.0 featured Phantom, Vandal, Operator, Classic, and Melee. Both have the same four variants: Blue, Red, Gold, and default Purple.

The Glitchpop was one of the first stylish collections in the game. Its holographs and stickers were adored by the entire community, alongside the sound effects and the kill finisher. This collection was also among the few where the skins never feel distracting despite the flashy looks.

2) Oni collection

The Oni collection's first version was released in June 2020 with patch 1.04, whereas the 2.0 arrived in March 2023. This collection comes under the Premium edition of Valorant's weapon skins.

The first version of Oni had skins for the Phantom, Shorty, Guardian, Bucky, and Melee, whereas the 2.0 featured Frenzy, Bulldog, Vandal, Ares, and Melee. Unlike Prime, this collection had similar skins for both versions: default red, Kumo, Hana, and Tsubame.

The Oni collection was amongst the very early hits in Valorant's skin collection. The community loved Japan's cultural aesthetic. It also has a great kill sound effect and an impeccable kill finisher. The Oni has stood the test of time, as fans still love to use it often.

1) Reaver collection

The first Reaver collection was released way back in 2020 during patch 1.11. It was also available in Valorant's beta phase. The 2.0 version arrived in August 2022, with the collection categorized in the Premium edition.

The first version of Reaver had skins for the Operator, Vandal, Guardian, Sheriff, and Melee, whereas the 2.0 version involved Ghost, Spectre, Phantom, Odin, and Melee. Both collections have the same four variants: default purple, red, black, and white.

The Reaver collection was amongst the first skin bundles championed by developers. The first version had a very successful release to the extent that people still prefer it. The 2.0 version could live up to people's expectations as it provided one of the best Karambits in the game. The Reaver collection's bell sound effect was loved by the community and continues to be one of the most satisfying weapons skins.

