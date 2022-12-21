5 rarest Valorant weapon skins in 2022

Valorant is popular for its methodical and blistering gameplay. The variety of Agents and abilities allows for many different kinds of strategies. Another reason for the game's popularity is the top-notch weapon skins.

Valorant has been able to consistently deliver some amazing skins. These skins come with great sound and visual effects, as well as beautiful finishers. There's a lot of speculation in the community before the release of every major skin collection, and this makes for some really fun content. However, the Night Market reveals take the top spot when it comes to weapon skin-related content in Valorant.

Not every weapon skin in the game is greeted with a positive response, and some of them don't live up to the hype. Here's a list of the five rarest weapon skins as of 2022. The list will focus on skins that are underrated and not owned by a lot of players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ego Vandal, Wasteland Sheriff, and 3 more rare weapon skins in Valorant as of 2022

5) Minima Phantom

The Minima collection was released in patch 2.09 in May 2021. It had skins for Phantom, Spectre, Sheriff, Operator, and Ares.

The Phantom skin from this collection costs 1275 VP (Valorant Points). The collection does not have any variants and is only available in the default black coloration.

The Minima is one of the more polarizing collections in the game, with players either hating it or loving it. The collection opts for a minimalist design that focuses on utility and stealth.

4) Nunca Olvidados Frenzy

The Nunca Olvidados collection was released in patch 3.08 in October 2021. It had skins for Frenzy, Bulldog, Vandal, Ares, and Melee.

The Frenzy skin from the collection costs about 1275 VP. The bundle comes with three variants: Living, Eternal, and the default variant.

The Nunca Olvidados collection had an interesting feature that changes the color of the skins depending on the amount of ambient light around the player's character. In darker areas, the skin switches to the Eternal variant, while in areas with a lot of sunlight, the skin switches to the Living variant. If players don't want this switch, they have an option to equip the variants separately.

3) Wasteland Sheriff

The Wasteland collection was released during patch 1.12 in November 2020. It had skins for the Sheriff, Vandal, Shorty, Spectre, and Marshal.

The Sheriff skin in this collection costs 1275 VP. Unfortunately, this bundle does not have any variants.

The Wasteland bundle is one of the most underrated bundles in Valorant. It has a 'post-apocalyptic' and 'make-shift' aesthetic. The weapons themselves look very worn out and rusted, but that only adds to their charm. It's almost as though multiple layers of the weapon are visible with this skin equipped.

2) Ego Vandal

The Ego collection was released in patch 1.08 in September 2020. It had skins for Vandal, Ghost, Stinger, Guardian, and Melee.

The Vandal skin from this collection costs 1775 VP. The collection had four variants, including the default Black/White, Red, Tan, and Pink.

The Ego collection has some of the cleanest-looking skins in Valorant. A small detail about the weapons in this collection is how the color of the muzzle flash changes depending on what variant the player is equipped with.

1) Sarmad Blade

The Sarmad collection was released in patch 5.01 in July 2022. It had skins for Frenzy, Spectre, Phantom, Vandal, and Melee.

The Sarmad Blade, also known as the Blade of Serket, costs 2550 VP without any discounts. The skin collection does not have any variants for its weapons.

The Sarmad Blade is a unique Melee skin. Upon upgrading it to level 2, the player will have two blades, essentially dual wielding the weapon. This basically means that the player will now own two Melee skins for the price of one. It also has one of the most brutal animations in the game, with the character model aggressively striking both blades at once.

Poll : 0 votes