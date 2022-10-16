5 tips to make the most of the Sheriff in Valorant

The Sheriff is one of the hardest-to-use weapons in Valorant. Considered by many to be inspired by CS:GO's Deagle (Desert Eagle), the Sheriff is a Revolver with six bullets in the cylinder. The sidearm is extremely powerful, considering it possesses the capability to one-shot head-shot an enemy, even with full armor.

The only catch is that the Sheriff cannot one-shot kill an enemy to the head over a range of 30 meters. This makes the weapon significantly skill-demanding compared to all the other sidearms that can be spammed. Sheriff demands that the player be accurate at all times to get frags.

This article will list five tips on how to use the Sheriff more effectively in Valorant.

Note: This article reflects the writer's own views.

Here are five tips on how to make Sheriff more feasible in Valorant

5) Avoid spamming at all costs

Sheriff demands utmost accuracy and trigger discipline from the user. Spamming with the weapon will likely cause more inaccuracy mid-gunfight. Spamming will also cause the weapon to run out of bullets much faster, as the player will end up with an empty cylinder as the opponent wins the gunfight.

It is always recommended to take your time before shooting with the Sheriff to avoid panicking. Users are also likely to miss more shots while spamming due to the unpredictable pattern of the weapon.

4) Do not hold angles with the Sheriff

Sleeping on angles when using the Sheriff is probably not the best decision in Valorant. Rifle and SMG users love to wide swing in the game due to the additional peekers advantage it delivers. While landing one shot to the head is an easy win, it is also important to note that the player swinging will have way more of an advantage over the Sheriff user sitting stationary.

When looking for a gunfight in eco rounds with the Sheriff, it is always recommended to swing first on sound cues and callouts to take a gunfight. Swinging first with the Sheriff will always have some sort of advantage over standing stationary with the weapon.

3) Avoid shooting while jumping

It is a known fact in Valorant that jumping and shooting will mess up a weapon's accuracy. That said, players using weapons like Spectre and Phantom can sometimes get away with it. But it is probably not a good idea to use Sheriff while jumping.

The Sheriff demands that the player be extremely accurate during gunfights. Jumping or running while shooting will have a heavy impact on accuracy.

2) Make the bullets count

Apart from the Operator, Sheriff is the weapon with the lowest bullet count in Valorant. It is highly recommended that players avoid spamming or unnecessarily pre-firing on angles. With only six bullets in the revolver's cylinder, it is always a good idea to use them when needed.

Many players make the mistake of using Sheriff like any other sidearm in the game and start spamming with the weapon when they see an enemy. Unlike Ghost or Frenzy, Sheriff comes with a lot of drawbacks when it comes to easy frags. Sheriff users must keep that in mind when using the weapon.

1) Avoid reloading unnecessarily

While Sheriff only has six bullets in the cylinder, it is also important to note that the weapon can kill an enemy with a single shot. Many players make the mistake of reloading the revolver mid-gunfights. As a result, they become an easy target for the enemy.

With a little bit of precision, Sheriff can be a terrifying weapon in Valorant. Reloading unnecessarily causes inaccuracy while starting a gunfight and results in becoming more inconsistent in the long run.

Players can use the aforementioned tips to make Sheriff a more viable pick in Valorant. The revolver can easily go toe-to-toe with an Assault rifle in an eco round. It is the only sidearm in the game that has the ability to one-shot kill an enemy.

Poll : 0 votes