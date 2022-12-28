Is Ghost the best weapon in Valorant for pistol rounds?

Valorant is an FPS (First Person Shooter) that rewards insane aim and great ability usage. When it comes to aim, several things need to be kept in mind to be consistent. One of those is the choice of weaponry in a round.

A pistol round is supposedly one of the most important rounds in a match of Valorant. Winning this creates a path for the anti-eco, which eventually gives an early lead. Here, the choice of weapon can make or break the round, and that's where the Ghost comes into the picture.

Ghost is a secondary weapon in Valorant that costs 500 creds (in-game currency) and is probably the best gun to buy in a pistol round. This article will help players understand why a Ghost is the best weapon for pistol rounds.

Why is Ghost the best purchase in Valorant for pistol rounds?

There are several other Secondary Weapons. These are the Classic, Frenzy, Shorty, and Sheriff. All these provide something unique to the player and can create a lot of impact in pistol rounds. Even so, Ghost is the best for pistol rounds.

Firstly, the biggest advantage a Ghost has over all the other secondary weapons is that it's silenced. What this means for a game like Valorant is that the bullets being shot will not be traceable through smoke. This is extremely useful and makes it the best weapon to spam bullets in pistol rounds.

The 'no traceability' also helps during executions on the site, as the player can easily spam suspicious smoked-off areas during post-plant scenarios wherein the defuser can be easily spammed if the spike is smoked. Similar to Ghost, there are also other weapons in the primary section that have non-traceable bullets which are the Phantom and the Spectre.

Ghost also has the most amount of bullets in a clip. This allows the players a certain margin for error and gives them a higher chance to come out on top in a duel. Unlike this pistol, the Sheriff only offers six bullets, the Classic has 12, the Frenzy has 13, and the Shorty has only two shotgun shells.

Another reason for picking the Ghost is its damage ratings. It does 105 damage to the head, which is one shot to an enemy without a Shield and two shots to an enemy with Light Shields.

Three weapons surpass this damage rating. The Sheriff is the only one that can do a consistent amount of damage to the head, whereas the Shorty and Classic require specific scenarios to kill an enemy with a headshot. Apart from this, the Ghost does 30 damage if it's a body shot and 25 below the waist.

Lastly, Ghost also has decent accuracy during run and gun scenarios, meaning it allows the player to get out of frantic situations while also potentially doing a little damage to opponents.

Ghost is an efficient weapon, one that can also be very versatile when it comes to its usage. It can be very impactful in pistol rounds and in some of the eco rounds if handled properly.

Its bullet capacity and untraceability give a certain amount of confidence and space that allows the players to make mistakes. Ghost also gives the players a chance to equip it with some of the best weapon skins that Valorant has to offer, like Sovereign, Gaia's Vengeance, Ruination, etc.

Poll : 0 votes