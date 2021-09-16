How to pick the best Valorant crosshair for headshots?

Having a good aim is crucial for playing competitive shooter games like Valorant. However, proficient aiming can be useless if a player’s crosshair is not good enough to target enemies.
To change the crosshairs, Riot Games has provided a settings tab in Valorant for customization. The feature also allows one to replicate another player's crosshair settings.
This article will list important tips for making a crosshair, and state examples used by professional Valorant players.
How to setup a crosshair in Valorant
In regards to hitting headshots in Valorant or any shooter, precision should be the greatest priority. With that in mind, a small crosshair is an ideal choice. Another factor is its color, which depends on the player’s comfort.
There is no particular crosshair that bolsters one's chances of hitting headshots. Prominent players resort to making their own crosshairs to ensure maximum precision.
Below are some crosshair examples and settings used by professionals on their systems.
Tyson "TenZ" Ngo’s crosshair
- Crosshair color: Cyan
- Crosshair outline: Off
- Crosshair center dot: Off
- Crosshair inner lines: 1/4/2/2
- Crosshair outer lines: 0/0/0/0
- Crosshair fade: Off
- Movement error: Off
- Firing error: Off
Adil “Scream” Benrlitom’s crosshair
- Crosshair color: Cyan
- Crosshair outline: On | 1/1
- Crosshair center dot: On
- Crosshair inner lines: 0/0/0/0
- Crosshair outer lines: 0/0/0/0
- Crosshair fade: Off
- Movement error: Off
- Firing error: Off
Spencer “Hiko” Martin’s crosshair
- Crosshair color: Green
- Crosshair outline: On | 1/1
- Crosshair center dot: On
- Crosshair inner lines: 1/2/4/2
- Crosshair outer lines: 1/1/10/5
- Crosshair fade: Off
- Movement error: Off
- Firing error: On
Players can replicate these settings to emulate their favorite professionals and improve their shooting prowess. With the customization feature allowing the incorporation of various crosshair settings, players are more than equipped to boost their precision.