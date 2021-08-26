How players can get pro-level aim in Valorant like Sentinel player TenZ

Valorant professional Tenz is no stranger to anyone following the game’s Esports scene. The 20-year-old esports professional is admired by thousands of aspiring and professional players and has inspired everyone to improve on the game.

Valorant is a game that requires precision aim and efficient utility usage at the same time. While most competitive games do that, Valorant certainly takes a twist with its MOBA game utility mechanics.

Everyone looks up to Sentinel’s superstar Tenz because of his unparalleled gameplay, which makes him outshine others. This article dives into how players can gain pro-level aim in Valorant like Tenz.

Pro-level Valorant aim like Tenz

As a first step, players have to stop comparing their aim and reaction time with Tenz. There are no shortcuts players can take to improve their aim in just one day.

To become a good player, not just Tenz, every other professional player spends countless hours practicing and improving their gameplay.

For practice sessions, players should take things slowly at first.

Setting up the right sensitivity is also crucial when going professional. The method used to calculate overall sensitivity is called EDPI - a product of mouse sensitivity and in-game sensitivity. Usually, the EDPI range for an average professional player stays from 200 to 400.

Slow peeking at any angle in Valorant is the easiest way for any player to die. Having good movement in Valorant helps with peeking corners. So by keeping a good pace in movement, players can take quick peeks and avoid getting shot.

It is better to avoid using ADS at cost, as it comes with many disadvantages. It is better to practice the game with hip-fire only, as it is the most beneficial way to play Valorant at a competitive stage.

Aiming below the head level is a death trap, whereas aiming above the head level gives players a better chance of winning a gunfight. Keeping the aim below head level increases the TTK (Time To Kill) because it takes longer to hit a headshot. Making it vital to keep crosshair placement near head level and win gunfights easily.

Players might feel intimidated by looking at the skills of professionals and might try to imitate their practice sessions. However, instead of getting better at the game, it results in the opposite. So it is important to start with easy practice and to raise the level slowly.

One more thing Tenz and other professional players do is play smart rather than play hard. Instead of making situations difficult for themselves, they approach the opponents one by one.

Assessing the situation is also a crucial part of Valorant. Taking the right decision at the right moment without being too greedy is important. Instead of being an overconfident duelist, players can play with their team and help them accordingly.

The instructions mentioned above might not make any player like Tenz, but it will certainly make them a better player in Valorant.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the thoughts and views of the author.

Edited by Srijan Sen