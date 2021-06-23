Valorant aim guide: How to improve your core gameplay mechanics

Professional Valorant players never cease to astound fans and spectators with their exceptional abilities. Players all over the world are inspired by these pros and work hard to imitate them.

Average Valorant players may feel bad about their skills after watching a professional play. What sets professionals apart from normal players is their ability to adapt and improvise, be it improving their aim or game sense as a whole.

Ways to improve Valorant gameplay

1) Setting the right mouse sensitivity

Having the correct sensitivity can play a huge role in Valorant. Low sensitivity helps with more accuracy while high sensitivity doesn't.

EDPI (Effective Dots Per Inch) is a method in which sensitivity is measured for each game. EDPI is calculated by multiplying mouse DPI with in-game sensitivity. Professional Valorant players' EDPI usually ranges from 200 to 400.

It is not mandatory to belong to the same EDPI range. If high sensitivity works for someone, they can use it.

It is recommended to stick to one sensitivity rather than fine-tuning it every single round. The reason being it affects players' muscle memory. Muscle memory is trained over time, so it is important to train it with a single sensitivity.

2) Crosshair placement and head-level aiming

It is very critical to have good crosshair placement. Aiming below head level is a death trap and aiming head-level give players more chance of winning a gunfight.

Bad crosshair placement (Image via Riot)

When the aim is kept below head-level, it takes longer to aim at the opponent's head. Aiming for the head reduces TTK (Time To Kill) substantially.

Good crosshair placement (Image via Riot)

It is also vital to check the right spots and corners while keeping your aim at eye level.

3) Daily warmups

Warming up by going into Valorant practice mode or joining a deathmatch helps with muscle memory and reaction time. These sessions are more impactful than just playing competitive matches every single time. Players can also use third-party aim training applications like Aim Lab for warmups.

Warmup sessions for Valorant must include proper recoil control, snapping aim to head for accuracy and trying various weapons to adjust to their recoil before entering a competitive match.

4) Checking corners

Valorant has a total of six maps to choose from, so map knowledge is quite necessary for each of them. The better the angle, the easier it is to spot and shoot the enemy. A defender's role is to maintain an angle, whereas an attack's role is to check angles.

Valorant is a game that focuses significantly on vision. As a result, upon accessing a site, corners and common angles must be checked. The enemies might stay in those spots to take players down, so it's better to look out for them.

5) Peeking

There are many methods of peeking in Valorant like jiggle peek, crouch peek and jump peeks. Some of them are very fast and quick peeks, and not giving time to enemies to aim at.

It is mandatory not to shift-walk when trying to peek at an angle, slow peeking is instant death in Valorant. The reason high-level players avoid using ADS (aim down sight) is that it reduces the speed of peeking.

Massive progress is not something that happens overnight, it takes time and effort. If all of these things are taken into consideration, players can improve by recognizing and correcting their mistakes.

