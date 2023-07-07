5 worst Agents for Valorant's Team Deathmatch mode

Valorant is a tactical FPS (First Person Shooter) that provides some of the most satisfying gunplay and fun mechanics. It also boasts a huge variety of characters with different abilities and contributions. Every online multiplayer game is expected to have constant updates to keep players engaged, and the team working on Valorant has successfully ensured that the game is constantly taken care of. The developers have also made sure Valorant never feels stagnant by adding new game modes every now and then.

The newest game mode is Team Deathmatch, whihc allows players to use abilities that recharge over a period of time. They can pick from a select number of weapons in different stages of a match. Currently, this mode has three new maps. Players are constantly taking fights in Team Deathmatch, which leads to an insanely fast-paced gameplay. Below is a list of five such Agents that aren't the best for Valorant's Team Deathmatch.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Skye, Astra, and three more Agents that are not impactful in Valorant's Team Deathmatch mode

1) Skye

Skye was amongst the first few Initiators to be released after Valorant's full launch. Her abilities allow her to not only blind enemies but also gain information about the enemy's whereabouts in a match.

Skye is currently one of the strongest Initiators in Valorant. She also had one of the highest pick rates of 59% during VCT Masters Tokyo.

Skye should be a must-pick during standard matches in the game. However, Team Deathmatch requires you to be quick and self-sufficient with your utility. While her Blinding Light can be useful for a flash peek, her other utilities make her very slow and not so fun to use. Using her Trailblazer also leaves her in a very vulnerable state, as she can get killed very easily from behind.

2) Killjoy

Killjoy was the second Agent released after the full release of Valorant. She comes under the Sentinel category of Agents, and her abilities allow her to anchor a site.

Currently, Killjoy is amongst the top Sentinels in the game and is a great pick on most maps. Killjoy also had a very high pick rate of 59% as well in VCT Masters Tokyo.

Killjoy may be extremely impactful during standard matches, but her passive abilities make her very slow for Team Deathmatch. The only aggressive ability that she has is her Nanoswarms.

3) Astra

Astra comes under the Controller category of Valorant's Agents. In the past, Astra was one of the strongest Controller Agents in the game, but that changed drastically after the nerfs given to her.

Astra's abilities allow her to block vision on any part of the map with her smokes. She can also concuss enemies and make them invulnerable to damage. Astra only had a 17% pick rate during VCT Masters Tokyo.

Currently, Astra is a niche pick for a standard match. So her pick rate becomes even lesser for Team Deathmatch. To use any of Astra's abilities, you have to go in her Astral form to place the stars. This leaves her body in a very vulnerable position in which she can be easily killed. To contribute towards the team score, Astra might just have to play without her utility most of the time, which puts her at a disadvantage.

4) Gekko

Gekko is the latest Initiator in Valorant. He was introduced during VCT LOCK//IN with a showmatch that had players from all over the world. The showmatch was done as a standard friendly match on the map, Lotus

Gekko's abilities allow him to be an aggressive Initiator. He is the only Agent that can pick up his utility mid round and use it again. Being a fairly new Agent, players are still learning how to master him. Gekko had a pick rate of only 9% in VCT Masters Tokyo. Gekko could be a very fun Agent to play for a standard match, but he isn't as useful in Team Deathmatch. His Dizzy can be very useful to flash enemies right off the get-go, but his other abilities aren't as useful.

5) Deadlock

Deadlock is the newest Agent in Valorant. She comes under the Sentinel category of Agents. Her abilities force enemies to rethink their approach to entering a site and also completely halts their quick execution.

Since she is the game's latest Agent, players are still figuring out how to fit her into a team composition. So far, it seems like holding a site with just a Deadlock has been a rather difficult task.

Deadlock is not as useful in Team Deathmatch mode. Her only aggressive utility that could prove useful is the GravNet. Her ultimate can also easily capture an enemy, but due to the close combat nature of Team Deathmatch, enemies will be nearby and can easily break their friend out of the cocoon they're stuck in.

Poll : 0 votes