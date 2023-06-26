5 best Valorant crosshair settings for Controllers (2023)

Valorant has had a lot of growth over the past few years. The game offers its players multiple ways to tackle a situation through its vast roster of Agents. It also offers its players some of the most satisfying gunplay and mechanics, making the game feel much more fun.

Valorant, being an FPS (First Person Shooter) game, prioritizes aim. Players can improve their aim by playing Deathmatch or having a dedicated aim routine. One more thing that helps a player aim better can be a good crosshair.

Controllers are the category of Agents that are responsible for using their smoke to block the vision of sight of enemies. This allows for safer entry into a site. Controllers can be an X-factor for their team as they can play aggressively and passively. Hence, having a good crosshair can help them too. Below is a list of five crosshair settings best suited for players who like to play as Controllers.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

LOUD tuyz's and 4 other best crosshairs for Controllers in Valorant (2023)

1) NRG s0m's crosshair

s0m started as a pretty skilled player in Valorant esports, but his journey truly took off in 2023. He had one of the most incredible debuts during VCT LOCK//IN and continued to perform consistently at VCT Masters Tokyo.

s0m is now considered one of the best Controllers in NA and worldwide. He can turn up and clutch rounds for his team when the situation demands it. s0m's crosshair code, as given below, can greatly help to aim better:

0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

2) DRX MaKo's crosshair

MaKo comes from the South Korean tyrants' team, DRX, and has been an integral part of the squad. He has proved himself on the international stage several times and is a clutch king for his team.

MaKo is one of the best Controller players in the Pacific region and the world. He has put up huge numbers on the scoreboard and pulled his team out of dire situations. MaKo's crosshair, given below, is very simple and works fine most of the time:

0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

3) PRX mindfreak's crosshair

mindfreak has been a part of Paper Rex since the start. Despite the explosive players like Jinggg and f0rsakeN on the team, he has made quite a name for himself in several international events.

mindfreak is a brilliant Controller player and has always performed excellently on the big stage. He has clutched multiple rounds for his team during crucial matches and is also amongst the top Controller players in the Pacific region and the world. mindfreak could prove to be a lot less distracting during intense situations. His crosshair code is as follows:

0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

4) Team Liquid Redgar's crosshair

Redgar is his team's IGL (In-game Leader) and made strides throughout 2023. The team went from being eliminated very early on in VCT LOCK//IN to becoming the winners of the VCT EMA League.

Redgar is a bold player who knows when to be aggressive and make dangerous plays. His crosshair might look unusual, but it is worth trying in Valorant. Redgar's crosshair code is as follows:

0;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;d;1;b;1;z;1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0e;0.2;1b;0

5) LOUD tuyz's crosshair

tuyz joined LOUD in November 2022 and had big shoes to fill after the departure of pANcada. He was successful in doing so, as he had one of the best debuts in VCT LOCK//IN and kept up with the top teams in the VCT Americas League.

tuyz has a crisp aim and has great utility usage. His crosshair is a traditional dot crosshair that can sometimes help land headshots more easily. tuyz's crosshair code is as follows:

0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;f;0;0b;0;1b;0

How to import a crosshair code in Valorant

Below are the steps required to be followed to import a crosshair code:

Go to Valorant's settings menu

Select the Crosshairs tab

Click on the Import Profile code button, which will be denoted with a downward arrow symbol.

Copy the crosshair code that you want from the above list

Paste it onto the text box which will appear after clicking on the Import Profile option

Click on the Import button

After the crosshair is acquired, the player can change it according to their wish. This can be done through the various customization options that Valorant offers.

Poll : 0 votes