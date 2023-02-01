Wang “Jinggg” Jing Jie is a professional Valorant player from Singapore. He is currently an active member of Paper Rex’s roster and plays the Duelist role for the team.
Jinggg’s explosive entry fragging ability and mechanical prowess have skyrocketed his popularity among Valorant fans. He is also one of the youngest players in the esports scene. He started his journey towards 2020’s end and has become an impactful player. Such professionals require a constant set of peripherals and settings to perform consistently.
Here is everything we know about Jinggg’s Valorant settings in 2023.
Jinggg’s Valorant crosshair settings, keybinds, peripherals, and more
Jinggg started his professional journey in November 2020 with the team Reality Rift. He continued with the team until March 2021, when he took a leave. In June 2021, he got an opportunity to join Team SMG and continued playing with them till September 2021.
Jinggg finally found his true calling in September 2021 and switched tracks to join the team Paper Rex. He quickly proved himself an important asset to the team and made major contributions to several Valorant tournaments and championships.
Some of his most recent performances for Paper Rex include:
- 1st position in Valorant India Invitational
- 2nd position in VCT 2022: Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen
- 1st position in VCT 2022: APAC Stage 2 Challengers
- 1st position in VCT 2022: Malaysia & Singapore Stage 2 Challengers
- 4th position in VCT 2022: Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.188
- eDPI: 300.8
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 4000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Crosshair Color: #00FFFF
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.947
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: G-Wolves Hati S+ 4K
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins Core
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
PC specs
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
Players can copy these settings and experience Valorant from a new perspective. With diligent practice and hours of grinding, fans can achieve the same playstyle as Jinggg.