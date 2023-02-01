Wang “Jinggg” Jing Jie is a professional Valorant player from Singapore. He is currently an active member of Paper Rex’s roster and plays the Duelist role for the team.

Jinggg’s explosive entry fragging ability and mechanical prowess have skyrocketed his popularity among Valorant fans. He is also one of the youngest players in the esports scene. He started his journey towards 2020’s end and has become an impactful player. Such professionals require a constant set of peripherals and settings to perform consistently.

Here is everything we know about Jinggg’s Valorant settings in 2023.

Jinggg’s Valorant crosshair settings, keybinds, peripherals, and more

Jinggg started his professional journey in November 2020 with the team Reality Rift. He continued with the team until March 2021, when he took a leave. In June 2021, he got an opportunity to join Team SMG and continued playing with them till September 2021.

Jinggg finally found his true calling in September 2021 and switched tracks to join the team Paper Rex. He quickly proved himself an important asset to the team and made major contributions to several Valorant tournaments and championships.

Some of his most recent performances for Paper Rex include:

1st position in Valorant India Invitational

2nd position in VCT 2022: Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

1st position in VCT 2022: APAC Stage 2 Challengers

1st position in VCT 2022: Malaysia & Singapore Stage 2 Challengers

4th position in VCT 2022: Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.188

eDPI: 300.8

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 4000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Crosshair Color: #00FFFF

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.947

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: G-Wolves Hati S+ 4K

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins Core

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

PC specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Players can copy these settings and experience Valorant from a new perspective. With diligent practice and hours of grinding, fans can achieve the same playstyle as Jinggg.

Poll : 0 votes