5 fun Valorant crosshairs to try in Episode 5

Valorant is an FPS game that requires you to be very good with your aim and also your utility usage. For your aim, crosshairs end up being an important thing. A good crosshair can certainly help you aim a little better.

Every now and then, Valorant players come up with rather interesting crosshairs. Crosshairs that aren't at all functional but absolutely fun to look at. With recent improvements to the crosshair settings, players all around the world have been able to create almost any type of crosshair profile in Valorant.

Explore these Valorant Crosshairs settings in Episode 5

1) Xbox Crosshair

Best to inflict nostalgia in Xbox 360 players (Image via Valorant Crosshair Database)

Players who don't own an Xbox can finally play with one in Valorant (sort of). The Xbox crosshair is great to look at in-game and prefereably should be kept as the color Green for obvious reasons.

Crosshair Color : Green

Outlines : On

Outline Opacity : 1

Outline Thickness : 1

Center Dot : On

Center Dot Opacity : 1

Center Dot Thickness : 6

Override Firing Error Offset with Crosshair Offset : Off

Override All Primary Crosshairs with my Primary Crosshair : Off

Show Inner Line : On

Inner Line Opacity : 1

Inner Line Length : 2

Inner Line Thickness : 2

Inner Line Offset : 0

Movement error : Off

Movement error Multiplier : 1

Firing Error : Off

Firing Error Multiplier : 1

Show Outer Lines : On

Outer Line Opacity : 0

Outer Line Length : 1

Outer Line Thickness : 2

Outer Line Offset : 3

Movement error : Off

Movement error Multiplier : 1

Firing Error : Off

Firing Error Multiplier : 1

Crosshair Code - 0;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;z;6;f;0;0l;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1l;1;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

2) Double line Crosshair

Why have a dot when two lines are an option (Image via Valorant Crosshair Database)

This crosshair is probably the worst if a player wants to get better at aiming in Valorant but will surely surprise people.

Crosshair Color : Red

Outlines : Off

Outline Opacity : 0.5

Outline Thickness : 1

Center Dot : Off

Center Dot Opacity : 1

Center Dot Thickness : 2

Override Firing Error Offset with Crosshair Offset : Off

Override All Primary Crosshairs with my Primary Crosshair : Off

Show Inner Line : On

Inner Line Opacity : 0.568

Inner Line Length : 6

Inner Line Thickness : 2

Inner Line Offset : 2

Movement error : On

Movement error Multiplier : 0

Firing Error : Off

Firing Error Multiplier : 1

Show Outer Lines : Off

Outer Line Opacity : 0.35

Outer Line Length : 2

Outer Line Thickness : 2

Outer Line Offset : 10

Movement error : On

Movement error Multiplier : 1

Firing Error : On

Firing Error Multiplier : 1

Crosshair Code - 0;s;1;P;c;7;h;0;f;0;0v;0;0g;1;0o;2;0a;0.568;0m;1;0f;0;0s;0;1b;0;S;c;0;s;1.43;o;1

3) Quick math crosshair

For players who struggle with math (Image via Valorant Crosshair Database)

The Quick math crosshair is huge and will help the player remember the plus and equal to. It can even get some gasps from other players in Valorant

Crosshair Color : Pink

Outlines : On

Outline Opacity : 1

Outline Thickness : 1

Center Dot : On

Center Dot Opacity : 1

Center Dot Thickness : 3

Override Firing Error Offset with Crosshair Offset : On

Override All Primary Crosshairs with my Primary Crosshair : Off

Show Inner Line : On

Inner Line Opacity : 1

Inner Line Length : 19

Inner Line Thickness : 2

Inner Line Offset : 15

Movement error : Off

Movement error Multiplier : 1

Firing Error : Off

Firing Error Multiplier : 1

Show Outer Lines : On

Outer Line Opacity : 1

Outer Line Length : 2

Outer Line Thickness : 6

Outer Line Offset : 1

Movement error : Off

Movement error Multiplier : 1

Firing Error : Off

Firing Error Multiplier : 1

Crosshair Code - 0;P;c;6;u;542F97FF;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;m;1;0l;19;0o;15;0a;1;0f;0;1t;6;1o;1;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

4) Square crosshair

No need of a center dot when one can have a square (Image via Valorant Crosshair Database)

This is a simple but clean-looking crosshair that can actually help in making the player's aim a little better in Valorant.

Crosshair Color : white

Outlines : On

Outline Opacity : 0.5

Outline Thickness : 1

Center Dot : Off

Center Dot Opacity : 1

Center Dot Thickness : 2

Override Firing Error Offset with Crosshair Offset : Off

Override All Primary Crosshairs with my Primary Crosshair : Off

Show Inner Line : On

Inner Line Opacity : 1

Inner Line Length : 1

Inner Line Thickness : 5

Inner Line Offset : 2

Movement error : Off

Movement error Multiplier : 1

Firing Error : Off

Firing Error Multiplier : 1

Show Outer Lines : Off

Outer Line Opacity : 0.35

Outer Line Length : 2

Outer Line Thickness : 2

Outer Line Offset : 10

Movement error : On

Movement error Multiplier : 1

Firing Error : On

Firing Error Multiplier : 1

Crosshair Code - 0;s;1;P;h;0;0t;5;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

5) Dice crosshair

Fun Dice for fun games (Image via Valorant Crosshair Database)

The Dice crosshair looks unorthodox in-game but can seemingly be effective when it comes to aiming for Valorant.

Crosshair Color : Cyan

Outlines : On

Outline Opacity : 1

Outline Thickness : 1

Center Dot : On

Center Dot Opacity : 1

Center Dot Thickness : 6

Override Firing Error Offset with Crosshair Offset : On

Override All Primary Crosshairs with my Primary Crosshair : Off

Show Inner Line : On

Inner Line Opacity : 1

Inner Line Length : 2

Inner Line Thickness : 2

Inner Line Offset : 0

Movement error : Off

Movement error Multiplier : 1

Firing Error : Off

Firing Error Multiplier : 1

Show Outer Lines : Off

Outer Line Opacity : 0

Outer Line Length : 1

Outer Line Thickness : 4

Outer Line Offset : 0

Movement error : Off

Movement error Multiplier : 1

Firing Error : Off

Firing Error Multiplier : 1

Crosshair Code - 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;6;m;1;0l;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;4;1l;1;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

