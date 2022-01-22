×
How to get a circle crosshair in Valorant

A circular crosshair helps some Valorant players (Image via Valorant)
Rishab Chakladar
Modified Jan 22, 2022 10:54 AM IST
Feature

Valorant's popularity has risen gradually since its release in June 2020. Within this short period, Riot Games' tactical shooter has created a large fanbase around the globe. The unique combination of gunplay and the Agent's abilities has attracted lots of players into the game.

Being an FPS title, gunplay is still the most important aspect, with crosshair becoming an integral part. Users need comfortable crosshair settings to perform better, as it helps them have a sharp aim.

However, gamers often fancy trying out different crosshair settings. The circle crosshair or circular crosshair is one of the most popular.

Guide to getting circle crosshair in Valorant

Crosshair preference is entirely dependent on individuals. They can customize their crosshairs according to their choice and comfort. However, smaller crosshairs can help players achieve sharper aim more efficiently, and a circular crosshair can be a good option for that.

Users might become confused while customizing the circular crosshair, but following these steps will make the task easier:

Step 1: Open the game and go to settings.

Step 2: Click on 'Crosshair' and then 'Primary' to customize the preferred settings.

Step 3: Use these settings to create a circular crosshair.

  • Outlines: Off
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 1
  • Inner Line Thickness: 3
  • Inner Line Offset: 3
  • Show Outer Lines: Off

Step 4: Gamers need to adjust Firing Error, Movement Error, Crosshair Color, and other features to have a perfect Circular Crosshair in-game.

Step 5: Players can save these settings and rename them as per their choice for future reference.

After completing all these steps, gamers can use the circular crosshairs in-game. However, they are advised to adjust these settings as per their comfort zone and preferences.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
