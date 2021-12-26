5 best crosshair settings for Valorant 2021

It is important to have a good crosshair in Valorant to hit targets with absolute precision.

Every player in Valorant has their own taste when it comes to picking a crosshair, and Riot games provide all kinds of tools to the players to help create the crosshairs of their choice.

However, there might be times when players might feel that their crosshairs might just not be for them and ask for a change until they find the right one.

This article will help pick the perfect crosshair for Valorant and provide five crosshair settings that seem to be the best for 2021.

The top five picks for best crosshairs in Valorant 2021

While it is important to have good aim for hitting precise shots, a good crosshair is also important. The following crosshairs are picked to be the best in Valorant:

1) Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom’s Crosshair (Dot)

Crosshair color: Cyan

Crosshair outline: On | 1/1

Crosshair center dot: On

Crosshair inner lines: 0/0/0/0

Crosshair outer lines: 0/0/0/0

Crosshair fade: Off

Movement error: Off

Firing error: Off

2) General Circle Crosshair

Crosshair color: Red/Cyan/Green (prefered)

Crosshair outline: Off | 0/0

Crosshair center dot: Off

Crosshair inner lines: 1/2/5/2

Crosshair outer lines: 0/0/0/0

Crosshair fade: Off

Movement error: Off

Firing error: Off

3) Small Dot Crosshair

Crosshair color: Player choice

Crosshair outline: On | 0.5/1

Crosshair center dot: On

Crosshair inner lines: 1/1/2/0

Crosshair outer lines: 0/0/0/0

Crosshair fade: Off

Movement error: Off

Firing error: Off

4) Tyson “TenZ” Ngo’s Crosshair (Arcade-style)

Crosshair color: Cyan

Crosshair outline: Off 0/0

Crosshair center dot: Off

Crosshair inner lines: 1/4/2/2

Crosshair outer lines: 0/0/0/0

Crosshair fade: Off

Movement error: Off

Firing error: Off

5) Diamond Crosshair

Crosshair color: Player preference

Crosshair outline: Off 0/0

Crosshair center dot: Off

Crosshair inner lines: 1/4/1/0

Crosshair outer lines: 1/1/3/2

Crosshair fade: Off

Movement error: Off

Firing error: Off

Note: This article reflects the views of the writer.

