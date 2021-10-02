×
Create
Notifications

What are the best professional crosshairs settings you can use in Valorant?

Best professional Valorant crosshairs (Image via Riot Games)
Best professional Valorant crosshairs (Image via Riot Games)
Amlan "M4DM4N" Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 02, 2021 04:43 AM IST
Feature

Crosshairs are easily the most overlooked feature in shooter games like Valorant. However, players can improve a lot by finding the crosshairs that fit them.

Unsurprisingly, all Valorant professionals employ their own specific crosshair models to accentuate their gameplay and perform to the best of their abilities. Here are a select few to inspire others.

Valorant professionals and their crosshairs

Shahzeb “ShahZam” Khan

Valorant professional player Shahzam (Image via Sentinels)
Valorant professional player Shahzam (Image via Sentinels)
  • Crosshair Color: Green
  • Outlines: On
  • Outline Opacity: 1
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Inner Line Opacity: 0.754
  • Inner Line Length: 5
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 4
  • Outer Line Opacity: 0
  • Outer Line Length: 0
  • Outer Line Thickness: 0
  • Outer Line Offset: 0
  • Movement error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Tyson “Tenz” Ngo

Valorant professional player Tenz (Image via Sentinels)
Valorant professional player Tenz (Image via Sentinels)
  • Crosshair Color: Cyan
  • Outlines: Off
  • Outline Opacity: N/A
  • Outline Thickness: N/A
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 4
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 2
  • Outer Line Opacity: 0
  • Outer Line Length: 0
  • Outer Line Thickness: 0
  • Outer Line Offset: 0
  • Movement error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Spencer “Hiko” Martin

Valorant professional player Hiko(Image via 100 Thieves)
Valorant professional player Hiko(Image via 100 Thieves)
  • Crosshair Color: Green
  • Outlines: On
  • Outline Opacity: 1
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 4
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 3
  • Outer Line Opacity: 0
  • Outer Line Length: 0
  • Outer Line Thickness: 0
  • Outer Line Offset: 0
  • Movement error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Jay “Sinatraa” Won

Valorant professional player Sinatraa(Image via Sentinels)
Valorant professional player Sinatraa(Image via Sentinels)
  • Crosshair Color: Green
  • Outlines: Off
  • Outline Opacity: N/A
  • Outline Thickness: N/A
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 5
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 4
  • Outer Line Opacity: 0
  • Outer Line Length: 0
  • Outer Line Thickness: 0
  • Outer Line Offset: 0
  • Movement error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Micheal “Shroud” Grzesiek

Fromer Cloud9 CSGO professional Shroud (Image via Twitch)
Fromer Cloud9 CSGO professional Shroud (Image via Twitch)
  • Crosshair Color: Cyan
  • Outlines: On
  • Outline Opacity: 1
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 7
  • Inner Line Thickness: 3
  • Inner Line Offset: 4
  • Outer Line Opacity: 0
  • Outer Line Length: 0
  • Outer Line Thickness: 0
  • Outer Line Offset: 0
  • Movement error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Also Read

Valorant as an esports game has accrued a lot of attention in a short period of time with multiple professionals pushing it forward. These professional players are admired by fans all around the world because of their ability and credibility.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी