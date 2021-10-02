What are the best professional crosshairs settings you can use in Valorant?

Crosshairs are easily the most overlooked feature in shooter games like Valorant. However, players can improve a lot by finding the crosshairs that fit them.
Unsurprisingly, all Valorant professionals employ their own specific crosshair models to accentuate their gameplay and perform to the best of their abilities. Here are a select few to inspire others.
Valorant professionals and their crosshairs
Shahzeb “ShahZam” Khan
- Crosshair Color: Green
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Line Opacity: 0.754
- Inner Line Length: 5
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 4
- Outer Line Opacity: 0
- Outer Line Length: 0
- Outer Line Thickness: 0
- Outer Line Offset: 0
- Movement error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Tyson “Tenz” Ngo
- Crosshair Color: Cyan
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: N/A
- Outline Thickness: N/A
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Outer Line Opacity: 0
- Outer Line Length: 0
- Outer Line Thickness: 0
- Outer Line Offset: 0
- Movement error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Spencer “Hiko” Martin
- Crosshair Color: Green
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Outer Line Opacity: 0
- Outer Line Length: 0
- Outer Line Thickness: 0
- Outer Line Offset: 0
- Movement error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Jay “Sinatraa” Won
- Crosshair Color: Green
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: N/A
- Outline Thickness: N/A
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 5
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 4
- Outer Line Opacity: 0
- Outer Line Length: 0
- Outer Line Thickness: 0
- Outer Line Offset: 0
- Movement error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Micheal “Shroud” Grzesiek
- Crosshair Color: Cyan
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 7
- Inner Line Thickness: 3
- Inner Line Offset: 4
- Outer Line Opacity: 0
- Outer Line Length: 0
- Outer Line Thickness: 0
- Outer Line Offset: 0
- Movement error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Valorant as an esports game has accrued a lot of attention in a short period of time with multiple professionals pushing it forward. These professional players are admired by fans all around the world because of their ability and credibility.