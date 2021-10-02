What are the best professional crosshairs settings you can use in Valorant?

Crosshairs are easily the most overlooked feature in shooter games like Valorant. However, players can improve a lot by finding the crosshairs that fit them.

Unsurprisingly, all Valorant professionals employ their own specific crosshair models to accentuate their gameplay and perform to the best of their abilities. Here are a select few to inspire others.

Valorant professionals and their crosshairs

Shahzeb “ShahZam” Khan

Valorant professional player Shahzam (Image via Sentinels)

Crosshair Color: Green

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Line Opacity: 0.754

Inner Line Length: 5

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 4

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Tyson “Tenz” Ngo

Valorant professional player Tenz (Image via Sentinels)

Crosshair Color: Cyan

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: N/A

Outline Thickness: N/A

Center Dot: Off

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Spencer “Hiko” Martin

Valorant professional player Hiko(Image via 100 Thieves)

Crosshair Color: Green

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 3

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Jay “Sinatraa” Won

Valorant professional player Sinatraa(Image via Sentinels)

Crosshair Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: N/A

Outline Thickness: N/A

Center Dot: Off

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 5

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 4

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Micheal “Shroud” Grzesiek

Fromer Cloud9 CSGO professional Shroud (Image via Twitch)

Crosshair Color: Cyan

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 7

Inner Line Thickness: 3

Inner Line Offset: 4

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Valorant as an esports game has accrued a lot of attention in a short period of time with multiple professionals pushing it forward. These professional players are admired by fans all around the world because of their ability and credibility.

