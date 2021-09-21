Best Valorant crosshair for one-taps

In Valorant or any tactical FPS for that matter, aim is one of the most important things that a player must master. Therefore players need to choose the right crosshair in order to hit those one-taps consistently.

Valorant gives players the option to create a custom crosshair based on their personal preferences. Players can choose the color and the dimensions of the crosshairs. Selecting the right crosshair impacts the player’s aim, and this article attempts to show a few crosshair settings that could improve the chances of hitting headshots.

Three crosshair settings in Valorant to improve chances of hitting one-taps

In order to hit one-taps consistently in Valorant, a player must have good aim and a fair amount of time spent in the game. These are the settings that are common for all the options shown below.

Outlines: off

Center dot: on (except for Ring crosshair)

Center dot opacity: 1

Center dot thickness: 2

Movement error (Inner lines): off

Firing error (Inner lines): off

Show outer lines: off

1) Modified dot

Settings for modified dot crosshair (Image via Riot Games)

This crosshair looks like a default crosshair but smaller. It resembles a diamond and is relatively small. Small crosshairs are preferred because it occupies less space on the screen, making it easier for players to focus on enemies while playing Valorant. The preferred color would be Cyan but choose red for Icebox since Cyan will blend in with the colors in this map.

Show inner lines: yes

Inner line opacity: 1

Inner line length: 2

Inner line thickness: 3

Inner line offset: 0

2) Circle Crosshair

Settings for ring crosshair (Image via Riot Games)

This crosshair is hollow and is extremely good for one-taps in Valorant. The player aims in a manner where the head of the enemy fits correctly into the ring. While color might differ based on each player’s personal preferences, green or cyan is a good option for this crosshair.

Show center dot: no

Show inner lines: yes

Inner line opacity: 1

Inner line length: 1

Inner line thickness: 5

Inner line offset: 2

3) Diamond

Settings for diamond crosshair (Image via Riot Games)

This crosshair resembles a diamond. It looks like a modified default crosshair but smaller. This crosshair is one of the best for one-taps for both close and mid-range gunfights. Cyan is a great colour for this crosshair except when the game is taking place in Icebox

Show inner lines: yes

Inner line opacity: 1

Inner line length: 2

Inner line thickness: 2

Inner line offset: 1

