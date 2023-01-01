How to find your perfect Valorant sensitivity in 2023?

Valorant is a hero-based tactical-shooter experience that primarily demands players to master not only Agent abilities but also their aims. One will find playing it a bit difficult if they are struggling to maintain a consistent aim. One of the prime factors for having an inconsistent aim is poor sensitivity.

Sensitivity is the amount of distance players can use to move the cursor in-game with their mouse. It can be set into a comfortable amount that suits them and is mostly subjective. However, certain in-game results can be a sign that they are probably not using the best sensitivity.

This article will help players achieve their recommended sensitivity in Valorant.

How to achieve perfect sensitivity in Valorant?

Gamers are well acquainted with the term DPI (Dots per inch), which is used frequently in competitive games. It is commonly necessary for calculating the basic sensitivity of a mouse even outside video games. Before learning the simple method of determining a perfect sensitivity, they must know their mouse DPI value.

Players can use the eDPI (effective dots per inch) trick used by many professional players and content creators around the world to get a basic sensitivity value in Valorant. An eDPI can be considered a universal sensitivity that works between all different DPIs.

The average eDPI value that all professional players share is 280. Here is how they can achieve a basic sensitivity value in Valorant:

Divide 280 eDPI value by your current DPI.

For example, if you have a mouse that is set to 400 DPI, divide it by the said eDPI value. (280 ÷ 400 = 0.7).

The result will be the average sensitivity that you should theoretically use in Valorant for perfect aiming.

Players may somehow still feel the need to make a few necessary tweaks to the results afterward. This is generally because everyone has a unique playstyle and methods of aiming. Some might find the need to test these results out before making this sensitivity permanent.

Here is how you can test their sensitivity in-game:

Go to the range and try flicking into bot heads in Valorant.

If you are over-flicking from your target, you may need to decrease your in-game sensitivity value by a little amount.

Similarly, if you are under-flicking then you might find the need to increase your sensitivity value.

The change in value after testing completely depends on how much a player is under or over-flicking. If the crosshair strays away from the target by a longer distance then the shift in sensitivity might be huge. This could also mean that some likely share an eDPI value that also differs from the average value shared by most professionals.

A defining factor for perfect sensitivity is such that a player can comfortably turn around at 180 degrees to shoot or flick to a target. This is a common activity that most perform in first-person shooters (FPS).

Upon applying all the required testing methods mentioned above, players may get an idea of their perfect sensitivity in-game.

This will significantly help improve aim and mechanical prowess not only for Riot's shooters but also for any other competitive FPS titles in the industry. Riot Games has plenty of content ready for its shooter title in 2023. Players who are genuinely looking to improve their gameplay may find this guide helpful.

