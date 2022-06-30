High DPI vs low DPI: Which is better for gaming? (2022)

In gaming, many terms are thrown around, with "mouse DPI" being one of them. It stands for "Dots Per Inch," which describes the mouse's sensitivity by measuring the sensor's resolution.

The higher the number, the more precise the sensor is because it can detect higher dots per inch. Naturally, it would mean that the highest DPI is the best for gaming, but that would not be right.

There are many aspects to factor in when deciding the DPI of your mouse, such as its weight, size, size of your hand, mousepad, grip style, in-game sensitivity, and more. At the end of the day, you should select the sensitivity that feels the most natural to you and build your muscle memory by sticking to it.

Switch to higher DPI for improved gaming performance

Mouse technology has come a long way in the past few decades. The standard used to be mechanical mice which changed to optical, and mice with laser sensors are the norm today.

Manufacturers today advertise their mice by showing off how advanced their sensors are, as they can reach up to 30,000 DPI, which is incredible but pointless as no gamer is using it.

Even though it comes down to personal preference, a higher DPI is better for gaming than a low DPI for several reasons. A higher DPI reduces your mouse's input lag and makes it more precise.

After all, even if the benefits are small, in competitive games, every millimeter matters.

First, you need to find your preferred sensitivity, which includes the combination of your mouse DPI and in-game sensitivity, called EDPI (Effective Dots Per Inch). The EDPI is calculated by multiplying your DPI and in-game sensitivity.

For example, if your DPI is 1000 and your in-game sensitivity is set to 2, your EDPI is 1000x2=2000.

Hence, having your mouse DPI set to high but your in-game sensitivity to low and ultimately having the same EDPI will benefit you. Your mouse's sensitivity will still feel the same while reducing input lag and making it more accurate.

Continuing with the previous example, setting the DPI to 2000 and in-game sensitivity to 1 will keep the EDPI the same, with some added speed.

Secondly, the polling rate of your mouse is another factor that needs to be considered when setting up your device. Polling rate is the frequency at which your mouse reports its position to the computer, and the higher it is set, the faster your mouse will respond to your movements.

Most mice have a polling rate of 500 to 1000 Hz. If it is set to 500 Hz, the total delay in the input will be 2ms, which will be halved if the same is set to 1000 Hz.

Having it set to the highest setting is recommended. Some gaming mice have a polling rate of as high as 8000 Hz, minimizing the total delay to 0.125 ms.

