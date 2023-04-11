5 best budget gaming mice in 2023

Gaming mice are mildly different than regular ones and provide features like multiple buttons, better sensor tech for tracking, better switches, and lower click latency. All these elements are responsible for providing an improved gaming experience. These products are available in different price ranges in the current market. The economic utility of any product generally becomes its selling point and attracts more consumers. The involvement of many competing companies has significantly lowered the prices of some mice and increased the overall quality. This allows budget gaming mice to cater to many players with different needs.

This article will highlight some of the best budget gaming mice for 2023.

Note: The choices are subjective and reflect the opinion of the author.

Best budget gaming mice choices for 2023

Gaming mice are standard and can be seen with almost every gaming rig. This is primarily due to its widespread availability and quality improvements that help it last longer. The peripheral market recently saw the involvement of various new companies to compete with existing manufacturing giants like Logitech and Razer.

However, top-shelf products may not always be the best choice as similar performances can be enjoyed for a much lower price tag. Keeping that in mind, let’s look at some of the best budget gaming mice that can be easily acquired in 2023.

1) Logitech G203 ($39.99)

The Logitech G203 is a great entry-level gaming mouse with completely customizable RGB lighting through the companion app. It has a basic button layout with an ambidextrous shape that can fit most hand sizes and grips. Despite the low price tag, these are reliable gaming mice that can last long and provide low-latency click performance.

Specs Logitech G203 Buttons 6 Polling rate 1000 Hz Max DPI 8000 Sensor Logitech Gaming-Grade Sensor Weight 84.6g

The switches feel smooth and are tensioned by metal springs to increase their lifetime. It cannot offer super high sensitivities and has a maximum of 8000 DPI.

2) Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED ($42.90)

The Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED is a wireless gaming mice series with excellent reviews and a beautiful price tag. It is shaped like the G203, except it is a battery-operated product instead of using wired power. It boasts a massive 250-hour battery life and an upgraded optical sensor that can provide up to 12,000 DPI.

Specs Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Buttons 6 Polling rate 1000 Hz Max DPI 12,000 Sensor HERO Gaming Sensor Weight 99g

It has a 1 ms response time that can provide a competitive gaming experience with lag-free inputs. This mouse uses a single AA power battery and features a portable USB receiver design.

3) EVGA X12 ($49.99)

The EVGA X12 is a wired gaming mice product series with a complete ambidextrous design. It has customizable RGB lighting that can be personalized by the user and features a maximum of 12,000 DPI. It is comparatively light and can be used for different games due to its more significant number of buttons.

Specs EVGA X12 Buttons 8 Polling rate up to 8000 Hz Max DPI 16000 Sensor Pixart 3389 Optical Sensor Weight 74g

The switches are accurate, making every click feel responsive and providing consistent performance with its high-quality optical sensor. Players can choose to amp up the mouse polling rate to a maximum of 8000 Hz.

4) Cooler Master MM720 ($52.99)

The Cooler Master MM720 is a surprisingly lightweight gaming mouse with a semi-perforated body. An excellent optical sensor enables accurate tracking and can provide a maximum of 16,000 DPI. The switches are consistent but sometimes feel lacking due to the body’s lightweight constructions.

Specs Cooler Master MM720 Buttons 6 Polling rate 1000 Hz Max DPI 16000 Sensor Pixart Optical Sensor Weight 49g

The design is not ambidextrous and caters to right-handed users with a unique grip design. The overall product has a premium feel and can be a viable choice for gamers.

5) Logitech G502 ($79.99)

The Logitech G502 is a multi-purpose gaming mouse due to the presence of a total of 11 buttons. It is quite heavy and only serves right-handed players with its complex design. The scroll wheel has a free spin button as well. The sensor is quite capable and can provide up to 25,600 DPI.

Specs Logitech G502 Buttons 11 Polling rate 1000 Hz Max DPI 25,600 Sensor HERO 25K Sensor Weight 120g

The buttons are heavily reinforced for a consistent clicky and ultra-fast responsive time. The mouse even features removable weights to fit the player's preference.

The industry has provided a large variety of gaming mice for the entire community. It is important to remember that users should list their priorities before purchasing to find the perfect fit.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

