5 best gaming mouse for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is among the most popular shooters. The game has overtaken the esports community with its revamped multiplayer experience.

The mouse is the most crucial PC component that determines the experience. Thus, investing in a quality gaming mouse that won't fail while hardcore gaming is important.

The following list gives some excellent options for playing the latest shooter from Activision. The options range from budget mice to high-end options with many features, including RGB and buttons. Users can choose according to their tastes and needs.

A guide to buying the best mice for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

5) MSI Clutch GM11 ($23.99)

The MSI Clutch GM11 is a budget mouse from a Taiwanese hardware manufacturer. It comes with ample RGB to light up the gaming rig. The device packs the PMW3325 sensor, which is a good option on a budget.

In addition, the mouse is ambidextrous to appeal to both lefties and righties universally. It comes with a long, high-quality cable. However, the mouse is imperfect, making sense for an entry-level device.

Overall, it is a good mouse on a tight budget to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

MSI Clutch GM11 # of buttons 7 Max. DPI 5000 Weight 89g Price $23.99

4) Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed ($59.99)

The Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed is a high-quality wireless mouse for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that won't break the bank. The device is based on a solid exoskeleton and an ergonomic design that ensures gamers don't face wrist pain or discomfort issues. However, the device has its share of caveats.

The original no RGB variant of the mouse can be bought for $60. However, for RGB lovers, Razer has launched the Basilisk V3, which is priced at $79.99.

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed # of buttons 6 Max. DPI 16,000 Weight 83g Price $59.99

3) XPG Alpha ($79.99)

The XPG Alpha is the latest wireless gaming mouse from the company. It comes armed with a high-performance, low-power Pixart PMW3335 sensor. The mouse is ergonomically designed to fit nearly all palm shapes and sizes. Its shape ensures zero discomfort while gaming.

Gamers can use the mouse via a 2.4 GHz wireless connection for low latencies and Bluetooth for low power consumption. The device can also be used in traditional wired modes. Thus, it is a versatile device with many options without costing a fortune.

The Alpha won the Red Dot award in 2022 and, thus, is among the best mice to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It is priced at $79.99

XPG Alpha # of buttons 6 Max. DPI 16,000 Weight 78g Price $79.99

2) Logitech G502 X Lightspeed Wireless ($139.99)

The Logitech G502 X is the latest high-performance gaming mouse from the renowned PC peripherals manufacturer. The revamped G502 has a new design and exoskeleton, making it even more ergonomic and easy to use. The mouse packs more buttons than ever before.

The G502 X is an excellent mouse for everything from casual browsing to gaming, including shooters like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Our review found the G502 X to be one of the best mice money can buy. The device, however, is a premium option.

Logitech G502 X Lightspeed Wireless # of buttons 10 Max. DPI 25,600 Weight 102g Price $139.99

1) Logitech G Pro X Superlight ($159.99)

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is not a new design. However, they are easily among the best mice for playing esports like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The mouse is ergonomic and lightweight, ensuring esports players have zero gaming problems.

It is bundled with Logitech's industry-leading technologies like Lightspeed connectivity for extremely low latencies, high-quality mechanical switches, and more. The mouse also packs long battery life.

However, it is a premium product. The mouse will set gamers back by almost $159.99.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight # of buttons 5 Max. DPI 25,600 Weight 63g Price $159.99

All the devices listed above are high-end products designed for esports gaming. Users can choose one of these depending on their budget and the features they are looking for.

