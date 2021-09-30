Valorant aim guide: Tips and tricks for finding the correct mouse settings

Having a good aim is one of the most crucial skills to have while playing any competitive shooter, especially Valorant. With a good aim, players can also be more confident when engaging in a gunfight.

When looking at any professional player in Valorant, most players get awestruck by seeing the aim they have. Beginners mostly look up to these players and try to replicate what those players have accomplished. However, most of them fail to do so because they try to rush things when playing the game on their system.

How to find the correct mouse settings for aiming in Valorant

To get a better idea on how to have a better aim in Valorant, this article will give readers a detailed guide on aiming in Valorant.

1) Finding a suitable mouse DPI

If a player has a mouse that has a variable DPI feature, they can use this to get a fixed mouse DPI. For players who don’t know what DPI is, the form stands for Dots Per Inch, and it is used as a measurement for mouse sensitivity.

The higher the mouse DPI is set, the faster player’s mouse cursor will move. Pro players usually keep their mouse DPI set to either 400 or 800 DPI. The reason why professional players use less mouse sensitivity is to have more accuracy on target.

2) Setting mouse polling rate to 1000 Hz from 500 Hz

Polling rate, if explained simply, is the number of times mouse position is updated and sent to the PC. If a mouse is set to 500 Hz, the mouse will update its position every 2 milliseconds or 500 times a second. While if a mouse is set 1000 Hz, the mouse will take half of its time and update its position every millisecond.

If players have the option to switch their mouse polling rate, they can get more out of it by setting the polling rate higher.

3) Finding the correct mouse sensitivity in Valorant

With the hardware changes done, players can move forward to finding a comfortable in-game sensitivity. This can take time for players who are new to Valorant with no shooter experience. By going to the shooting range and spending some time shooting targets in there while fine-tuning their in-game sensitivity, is the best way to do it.

For players who have experience with other shooter games and now find their way into Valorant, they can use online mouse sensitivity to convert their sensitivity. However, those settings might not be accurate and may require some further fine-tuning as well.

4) Keeping the mouse EDPI in range

EDPI (Effective Dots Per Inch) is a way of measuring sensitivity for shooter games. The EDPI is determined by multiplying the mouse DPI with the sensitivity of the game. The EDPI of a professional Valorant player often varies from 200 to 400.

However, it is not a must for players to stay in this range, as some players can be used to a higher mouse sensitivity. For example, professional player Hiko has an EDPI of 576.

5) Getting used to one mouse setting

Once a player gets used to one mouse setting, it is recommended not to further fine-tune it every single round. The reason behind it is, changing the mouse sensitivity for small reasons affects a player’s muscle memory. Getting used to mouse sensitivity takes time so, changing it often doesn’t help that much.

