5 reasons why everyone should be counter-strafing in Valorant

There are a lot of techniques in Valorant that are important to get better at the game. Most of these techniques require players to master lineups or use different tips and tricks to make the most out of the weapon they're using or the Agent they're playing as.

Out of all these techniques, counter-strafing is probably one of the most underrated, yet one of the most effective techniques that one could use during matches in Valorant.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

What is counter-strafing in Valorant and why should players be using it?

Counter-strafing in Valorant refers to the act of strafing in one direction and then immediately moving in the other direction. This stops movement in one direction and then pauses the player for a brief time before letting them move in the other direction.

During this brief moment when players have stopped moving, they can fire their weapons to land accurate shots. Although it sounds very simple, it isn't an easy task to undertake at all. Here are some of the reasons why one should use counter-strafing in Valorant.

1) Counter-strafing helps with aiming

Movement affects aiming a lot. The faster someone moves, the harder it is to hit them with bullets. In fact, shooting while moving increases bullet spread, making it hard to land those headshots.

While counter-strafing, players stop for a brief window. During this time, those who can time their shots right will see that they land where their crosshairs are. Moreover, one doesn't need to compensate for the aim that much while they're using this particular technique.

2) Counter strafing can be used to peek corners

Counter-strafing involves moving from one side to the other. Now, Valorant is a game that has maps with a lot of blind corners. While moving through these corners, the best idea would be to use abilities to flush out any enemy hiding here. However, doing so might not always be the best idea since they're limited in number.

So peeking corners is the next best alternative. When counter-strafing, players can hide behind cover and then quickly strafe out to peek the corner and get back into cover in one swift motion. While peeking, one can land a shot or two at the enemy as well.

3) Reduces the compensation required while aiming

Players are required to make a lot of micro adjustments while aiming at the enemy and moving at the same time. When counter-strafing properly, the amount of aim compensation required is drastically reduced.

If players know the general location of the enemy, they can just counter-strafe to peek and shoot, without having to adjust their crosshair too much. The lower the adjustment amount, the lower will be the total time to kill and increase the accuracy.

4) Counter-strafing movement can be used to compensate for aiming

A lot of professional Valorant players use counter-strafing to compensate for aiming. If one can get a general location of where the enemy is standing while peeking, they can use the mouse to move the crosshair to a certain distance, and then use their strafing maneuver in such a way that the crosshair lands on the enemy without even moving the mouse any more.

Doing this properly completely removes the element of adjustments while aiming. However, there's a drawback to this. Players will have to work on their timings as well. If they cannot get the shot timing right, there's no point in getting the movement right at all.

5) Counter-strafing can make it harder for enemies to hit the player

When counter-strafing, players are continuously on the move. When someone is doing so and making micro-adjustments, the player who's aiming and shooting at them will have to make such adjustments while aiming as well.

This makes the person shooting at the player less accurate. Unless the enemy is also counter-strafing, they'll probably have a hard time hitting them with their weapons. Even if they are doing it, the enemy will have to get the timing right to land accurate shots, making gunfights interesting.

Counter-strafing does have some benefits as seen by the reasons listed above. However, a certain part of the community does not feel that it's a necessary skill to have. Players would rather run and gun in Valorant than sit and perfect a technique that would make them more accurate.

