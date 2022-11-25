How to create your own Valorant Badge

It is safe to say that Valorant is one of the most popular esports titles in the global market right now. With a very engaging community, the game has set the benchmark pretty high for all the other tactical shooters in the market.

Its developers at Riot Games are continuously coming up with ideas to keep the community engaged. Lately, having a Valorant Badge linked to one's profile is something everyone wants to do. So how can you get one of your own? What are its benefits?

You can create as many Valorant Badges as you want

Before creating a Valorant Badge, you must ensure that you have a Riot Games account through which you have played the game within the past month.

If you meet this criterion, you can follow the steps below to proceed:

Navigate to mybadge.playvalorant.com.

Once on the website, log in to your Riot Games Account.

After successfully logging in, click on the "Create Your Badge" button.

You will be taken to a page where all the Agents in the game are listed. From this list, you have to select the Agent you want to display on your badge.

After picking your Agent, you must choose the color scheme for the badge from the given selections.

After this has been done, you will be able to share your badge on your profile for the world to see.

There are a few pointers that you will need to keep in mind before creating a Valorant Badge.

First of all, you can create as many badges as you want. Although there's a limit to the number of Agents that the game has to offer, you can mix each and every one with the choice of color schemes that the list has to offer. This can result in a variety of combinations that you can choose to use while creating your badge.

Secondly, to use an Agent on your badge, you must have used it in a competitive game at least once in the span of a month. Since the badge displays stats, the point of using it becomes null and void in the absence of proper records for a particular Agent.

Does everyone need a badge?

A Valorant Badge isn't mandatory at all. It is just a cosmetic item designed to make your profile in the game look better.

The badge does not give anyone a competitive edge over other players. While there is an aspect of intimidation involved, it's negligible.

Before making these badges, it should be noted that the website mentioned in the steps above is the only place where one can make their own badges. Riot Games does not use any third-party websites for the creation of such badges. For this reason, you need to be extra careful while logging in to your Riot Games account on third-party websites.

Online identity theft is very rampant. You need to be extra cautious when spending time on the internet, whether you are gaming or trying out multiple cosmetic additions.

