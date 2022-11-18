5 best Valorant pros who played Breach in VCT 2022

Breach is a rather difficult Agent to play as compared to other Initiators in Valorant. However, his ability kit is very useful, especially if you're a team that thrives in an aggressive playstyle.

Breach's abilities can help in stunning specific parts of a map, blinding enemies with his flashes, and clearing out tricky corners with his Aftershock.

Breach's ultimate ability is extremely useful for quick execution into the site and during retake scenarios. The pro scene is filled with some incredible Breach players. Listed below are the 5 of the best Valorant pros who played Breach in VCT 2022

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Benkai, FNS, and more Breach players who made fans go wild during Valorant Champions Tour 2022

1) Benkai

Benedict 'Benkai' Tan is a Singaporean esports player who plays for the team Paper Rex. He has mostly played the role of an Initiator for his team but also played as the Sentinels Cypher and Killjoy and as the Controller Viper when needed. Benkai's pick rate on Breach is 21.4% in the past year.

Paper Rex is easily one of the most popular teams in the VCT scene. In 2022, Paper Rex proved that they were a team to be feared. Their hyper-aggressive playstyle was unlike anything fans had ever seen. They finished in second place in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen.

Despite the team's firepower, Benkai was able to put up numbers on the board when needed. His utility was always perfect and so were his mid-round calls. Apart from that, he is also the master of walkouts, maker of memes, and overall a very fun personality outside the game.

2) FNS

Pujan 'FNS' Mehta is a Canadian esports player who currently plays for the team NRG Esports. He has played as the Controller Viper, the Sentinel Killjoy, and the Initiators Breach and Fade for his team, making him a very flexible player. FNS' pick rate on Breach was 28.8% in the past year.

FNS has had a long journey with his team. He and his former team, OpTic Gaming, had a great performance during VCT 2022 wherein they qualified for all international events and finished in the top 3 in each of them. They had one of the most incredible runs when they won the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik 2022.

FNS always sets his team well with his utility, but where he truly shines is in his role as an In-game leader (IGL). His mid-round calls have time and again helped turn the tide during some rounds and eventually win them the series. He is easily one of the best IGLs in the world.

3) Crws

Thanamethk 'Crws' Mahatthananuyut is an esports player from Thailand who currently plays for the team Talon Esports. He has mostly fulfilled the role of an Initiator but has also played as the Sentinel Sage for his team when needed. Crws' pick rate on Breach was 34.5% in the past year.

Crws and his former team X10 Esports had an amazing showing during the Valorant Champions 2021 finishing 5th-8th place and making it to the playoffs stage. However, in 2022 they weren't able to produce the same results and got eliminated in the Group Stages.

Despite their underwhelming performances in 2022, Crws did a pretty good job in the matches. He would set up his team for entry and was also able to clutch out rounds when needed. His 3k clutch against BLEED in overtime was one of the most crucial moments of the series.

4) dephh

Rory 'dephh' Jackson is an esports player from the United Kingdom, who currently plays for the Sentinels. He has mostly fulfilled the role of an Initiator but has also previously played as a Controller for his team when needed. dephh's Breach pick rate was 14.7% in the past year.

dephh and his former team XSET were among the top teams in the NA Valorant scene. They would always fall short in qualifying for international events until VCT Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen. Their best performance, however, was during Valorant Champions 2022, Istanbul, where they finished 5th-6th.

dephh was great in the role of an IGL as well as his utility usage. He would set up his team perfectly for quick executions and has even been able to clutch some crucial rounds. His 1v3 clutch against OpTic Gaming in Champions Tour NA Stage 2: Challengers was a crucial one that eventually helped them win the map.

5) Russ

Russel 'Russ' Mendes is an esports player from the United Kingdom who played for the team Build Esports. He has mostly fulfilled the role of an Initiator but has played as the Sentinel Sage for his team when needed. Russ' pick rate on Breach was 18.9% in the past year.

Russ and his team Guild have always been a threat in the EMEA region. It took them a while but they finally became one of the top teams in the EMEA region. Guild later even qualified for their first international LAN event, VCT Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen, where they made it to the Playoffs and placed 7th-8th.

Russ wasn't always at the top of the scoreboard but had great utility usage and was one of the main reasons for Guild qualifying for VCT: Masters Copenhagen.

Breach continues to cause havoc in Valorant. His pick rate hasn't been affected to a great extent by the release of Fade and he has definitely made a place for himself as the top pick on certain maps.

