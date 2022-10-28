Valorant is one of the leading shooter games in the esports landscape. Developed by Riot Games, it is a dominant FPS title that boasts a massive community. Harboring immense competitive importance, Valorant professionals must dispose of every possible variable that can hamper their performance and capitalize on all possible advantages.

It is crucial that players are wedded to their preferred set of peripherals and in-game configurations, as it'll maximize their efficiency and performance in-game.

Thanamethk "Crws" Mahatthananuyut, born November 15, 1996, is a Thai player competing for Talon Esports. He is one of the most talented Valorant professionals in the esports scene.

Crws has an excellent track record from his time in Guild Esports. His skills as a Valorant professional are impeccable and will surely aid him in his competitive journey. Fans are expecting spectacular displays from him as he ventures forward to VCT 2023 with Talon Esports from the Pacific region.

Everything to know about Crws' Valorant settings and configurations in 2022

Crws started his journey in Valorant esports with X10 Esports in 2020. Towards the end of 2021, he transitioned over to X10 CRIT, where he stayed for around two months.

In January 2022, Crws was offered a spot in the main team of XERXIA. Taking up the opportunity, he subsequently participated in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul.

Crws is renowned for spearheading his team into battles. His mechanical prowess is complemented by his immaculate nous for the game.

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.15

eDPI: 240

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Crosshair Color: #00FFFF

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybind

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Keyboard: Custom Keyboard

Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR

PC specifications

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

By putting in endless effort and developing prudent tactics, players can aspire to compete at a level similar to Crws and other professional players.

