Valorant is one of the leading shooter games in the esports landscape. Developed by Riot Games, it is a dominant FPS title that boasts a massive community. Harboring immense competitive importance, Valorant professionals must dispose of every possible variable that can hamper their performance and capitalize on all possible advantages.
It is crucial that players are wedded to their preferred set of peripherals and in-game configurations, as it'll maximize their efficiency and performance in-game.
Thanamethk "Crws" Mahatthananuyut, born November 15, 1996, is a Thai player competing for Talon Esports. He is one of the most talented Valorant professionals in the esports scene.
Crws has an excellent track record from his time in Guild Esports. His skills as a Valorant professional are impeccable and will surely aid him in his competitive journey. Fans are expecting spectacular displays from him as he ventures forward to VCT 2023 with Talon Esports from the Pacific region.
Everything to know about Crws' Valorant settings and configurations in 2022
Crws started his journey in Valorant esports with X10 Esports in 2020. Towards the end of 2021, he transitioned over to X10 CRIT, where he stayed for around two months.
In January 2022, Crws was offered a spot in the main team of XERXIA. Taking up the opportunity, he subsequently participated in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul.
Crws is renowned for spearheading his team into battles. His mechanical prowess is complemented by his immaculate nous for the game.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.15
- eDPI: 240
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Crosshair Color: #00FFFF
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybind
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Keyboard: Custom Keyboard
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR
PC specifications
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
By putting in endless effort and developing prudent tactics, players can aspire to compete at a level similar to Crws and other professional players.