VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul: Ranking top 10 rated Group Stage players

The VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stages ended on Day 8 yesterday, with 16 of the world`s elite Valorant teams competing for a spot in the Playoffs. Each team worked hard and overcame multiple obstacles to book their place in the most prestigious Valorant tournament.

The final standings of the Group Stages meant that only 8 of the 16 competing rosters had reached the Playoffs. Individually, all players crossed their limits and showed fans their true potential. Players hence receive official ratings on the matches they have played. The rating is a metric to measure the player`s impact and performance in a certain set of matches.

This article will discuss the top ten VCT Champion 2022 Istanbul Group Stage players.

Ranked list of 10 best players in VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage

10) Leviatán kiNgg

Leviatán KiNgg (Image via Riot Games)

LEV kiNgg has been a dominating force against all the teams that have gone against Leviatán. He has consistently shown up to the stage with at least 15 kills on every map and crossing the 20-kill line on certain maps. He has played explosively with Agents like Raze serially, taking down every opponent in his path.

LEV kiNgg has a rating of 1.19 in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage.

9) DRX MaKo

DRX MaKo (Image via Riot Games)

DRX MaKo played the role of a Controller exceptionally for his team. Using his Agent abilities with finesse, MaKo was seen taking complete control of multiple rounds. He has consistently fulfilled his role while outperforming the team`s duelists in terms of kills. He had almost 30 kills on specific maps.

DRX MaKo received a rating of 1.19 in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage.

8) Fnatic Mistic

Fnatic Mistic (Image via Riot Games)

Fnatic has been a powerhouse team throughout the VCT 2022 event. FNC Mistic has played the role of an Initiator for his team. Mistic scored at least 15 kills and above on all maps in the matches in which Fnatic emerged victorious. He has even successfully led the charge against enemy teams in several rounds.

Fnatic Mistic has a rating of 1.20 in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage.

7) ZETA DIVISION Laz

ZETA DIVISION Laz (Image via Riot Games)

ZETA Laz is one of the most consistent players to play the Agent Chamber. Whenever Laz has locked on Chamber, he performs monstrously with 20+ kills on every map. He has an innate mechanical skill which further assists him in outplaying the enemies. He has a great map presence and cannot be overlooked by enemy teams.

ZETA Laz has a rating of 1.20 in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage.

6) FunPlus Phoenix Shao

FunPlus Phoenix Shao (Image via Riot Games)

FPX Shao displayed tremendous skills in the Group Stages. Playing the role of an Initiator, Shao has consistently paved the path for his team to victory. His understanding of what needs to be done makes him a terrifying player. He keeps up with the team even in kills, with at least 15 on each map in the matches FPX won.

FPX Shao received a rating of 1.20 in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage.

5) OpTic Gaming Crashies

OpTic Gaming Crashies (Image via Riot Games)

OpTic Crashies is considered to be one of the best Initiator players. Playing the role of an Initiator for his team, we saw Crashies` tailored gameplay on Agents like Sova and Kay/O. His timing is impeccable when deploying his utilities. Crashies has one of the highest Average Combat Scores, with 15 kills and above, on each map in the matches OpTic won.

OpTic Crashies scored 1.23 in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage.

4) DRX BuZz

DRX BuZz (Image via Riot Games)

DRX BuZz is a young prodigy on the roster who has mastered playing as Jett. He is one of the most effective entry fraggers who can clear corners, take out enemies, and secure a site all on his own. BuZz is a clearing machine averaging 20 kills on each map and stopping at nothing to win the round for his team.

DRX BuZz earned a rating of 1.25 in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage.

3) XSET Zekken

XSET Zekken (Image via Riot Games)

XSET Zekken is a Duelist for his team, and fans have seen multiple matches with his Neon Agent pick. The fact that Zekken has a minimum of 20 kills on each map in the matches XSET won automatically ranks him higher than most players in the tournament. But it's not just the kills; he plays the rounds methodically to secure them for his team.

XSET Zekken has a rating of 1.27 in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage.

2) Leviatán Shyy

Leviatán Shyy (Image via Riot Games)

LEV Shyy is another young player making his way into the Hall of Fame. He has proved time and time again how scary utility combos can be. He can step up when his team needs to, securing almost 30 kills against Paper Rex. Shyy understands and fulfills his role while taking out enemy players every round, shining the spotlight on him.

LEV Shyy has a rating of 1.30 in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage.

1) OpTic Gaming Yay

OpTic Gaming Yay (Image via Riot Games)

OpTic Yay is one of the fan-favorite players in the pro scene, with an insurmountable number of highlight moments. Yay plays the Agent Chamber and the role of the Sentinel for his team. His crisp aim and overwhelming ability to read his opponents make Yay a force to reckon with. He has an average of 20+ kills on each map, regardless of a win or a loss.

OpTic Yay has a rating of 1.34 in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi