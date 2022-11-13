What to expect from Valorant patch 5.10? Release date, Agent changes, and more explored

Valorant's upcoming patch 5.10 will bring some very influential Agent changes alongside tweaked menu access. It will also pave the way for a new weapon bundle in the in-game store. Patch 5.10 is expected to reflect all the changes stated in the erstwhile PBE patch and will be deployed very soon.

Riot Games prizes on providing a pleasant experience with its popular tactical shooter IP. The developers strive to update the in-game meta from time to time in order to maintain a balance. They also provide close attention to feedback and address bugs and known issues as often as possible.

All changes that are set to arrive with Valorant's patch 5.10

Valorant usually receives two monthly patch updates, and 5.10 is the second one after Episode 5 Act 3 began on October 18. Not all patch updates influence the meta in the same way.

The upcoming one is set to heavily affect the Sentinel and Initiator meta in Valorant while introducing a friendlier user interface, some bug fixes, and possibly, some unannounced changes. The patch will be available to download and install on November 15 after a few hours of downtime.

All Agent changes in patch 5.10

Fade and Cypher are set to receive massive tweaks to their ability kit. These much-needed changes will balance Valorant's present meta and prevent some unhealthy trends.

Fade

Fade's basic ability, Prowler, is currently a bit too overpowered for most scenarios in Valorant, considering its versatility and effectiveness. She is a must-pick on maps like Ascent and Haven, where her prowlers can clear chokepoints like no other Initiator Agent.

Moreover, her Ultimate, Nightfall, covers a huge area and is considered to be one of the strongest utilities in the game. Here are all the Fade changes arriving with patch 5.10:

Prowler

Duration reduced from 3 >>> 2.5 seconds. (Time the Prowler is alive without a trail).

Delay on bite after reaching target increased .4 >>> .6 seconds.

Hitbox improvements.

Nearsight duration on hit reduced 3.5 >>> 2.75 seconds.

Prowlers now fizzle out and no longer debuff instead of debuffing their target if they teleported away before it finishes its animation.

Nightfall

Cost increased 7 >>> 8.

Cypher

Cypher fell out of the Valorant meta after Chamber's iconic introduction to the Sentinel class. However, he gained popularity after Chamber received a couple of strict nerfs. Long-term fans of the Moroccan spy wanted Riot Games to rework his utility kit, especially the Neural Theft, which is currently one of the worst Ultimate abilities in the game.

The developers considered the requests and will introduce some exciting buffs to the promising Agent via patch 5.10. Here are all the Cypher changes arriving with Valorant's next patch:

Trapwire

Maximum Trapwire length increased 1000 >>> 1500.

Neural Theft

Neural Theft now reveals enemies two times. There is a four-second delay between the reveals.

Time restriction to cast on enemy corpses has been removed.

Maximum cast distance increased 1200 >>> 1800.

Quality of Life

Updated the yellow silhouette used for Cypher's reveal on Spycam and Neural Theft.

Yellow silhouette now disappears if the revealed enemy becomes visible to you to help reduce confusion of seeing two representations of the enemy in different places.

Yellow silhouette now starts dimmer and fades faster to make it more distinguishable from an actual enemy.

Allies' AOE damage no longer destroys Cypher's placed utility.

New weapon bundle: Give Back // 2022

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Make a choice. Make a difference.



Vote for what you’d like to see in the Give Back // 2022 Bundle, where 50% of proceeds from weapon skins and 100% from accessories will go towards the Riot Games Social Impact Fund. Make a choice. Make a difference. Vote for what you’d like to see in the Give Back // 2022 Bundle, where 50% of proceeds from weapon skins and 100% from accessories will go towards the Riot Games Social Impact Fund. https://t.co/VmSSUdgpNP

As announced with patch 5.08, the Give Back bundle is finally returning to Valorant after a long break. The voting process happened last month, with thousands of fans participating in the event. Here are all the weapons that won in the voting event:

Magepunk Spectre

Forsaken Operator

Gaia’s Vengeance Ghost

Neptune Vandal

The aforementioned weapon skins will appear as part of the Give Back bundle on November 16, a day after patch 5.10 is deployed. Fans can participate in a charitable cause by purchasing the aforementioned skins from the bundle. According to Riot's blog, 50% of the proceeds from the gun skins and 100% from other items will go to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.

New menu changes

Valorant's PBE 5.10 patch notes mentioned that the user interface will now feature icons that will provide one-click access to all the menu options in-game from anywhere. Here's what the developers had to say about the new changes:

"Having heard the pain caused by removing one-click access to most of our menus, we’ve returned that functionality in the form of icon buttons in the universal navigation at the top of the screen. You’ll now be able to jump from Home, Battlepass, Agents, Career, Collection, and Store with one click from anywhere. Not sure what icon is what? Give them a hover - we’ve added tool tips to help you familiarize yourself."

Bug fixes

The upcoming patch will also introduce a few bug fixes related to the two Valorant Agents: Harbor and Astra.

Harbor

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade would sometimes spawn under the map.

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade targeter on the minimap would shorten when aiming up or down even though the Cascade would travel the same distance.

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade targeter on the minimap was slightly shorter than the actual distance it would travel.

Astra

Fixed a bug where Astra could cast a fake Nebula right at the start of a round before her Star charged up.

While the aforementioned changes may seem quite fulfilling for a mid-act patch in Valorant, the developers can add more tweaks via the update. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the official patch notes.

