When it comes to attacking in Valorant, the coordination with which a team works decides the outcome of a game. But what if all your teammates are dead and you’re the last one standing? Watching over straight-up rushes and at the same time keeping an eye over the flank, it may seem like an impossible task to prevent diffusion by the enemy team.

5 Agents in Valorant with the most effective post-plant utilities

Here's a list of agents with their abilities and the combinations that can be used post-plant.

1) Brimstone

Starting with Controllers, Brimstone is one of the first characters in Valorant and has some of the best utilities for post-plant gameplay. His utilities include Sky Smoke, which opens a mini-map and lets the player decide where his smoke lands. Brimstone’s Incendiary opens up the grenade launcher that when fired, creates a fire zone, hurting enemies within the vicinity. His Ultimate is Orbital Strike, which opens a mini-map, allowing you to decide where to land an orbital strike laser that causes high damage-over-time to players caught in the selected area.

Valorant's best combination post-plant for Brimstone – following a safer approach, players can maintain distance from the planted site while preventing enemies from entering the site. Brimstone’s Sky Smoke can be used to confuse enemies, while his Incendiary and Orbital Strike can be used together at the plant site to ensure enemies are either dead or do not defuse the spike.

2) Killjoy

Valorant's Killjoy can cover a lot of ground, giving her teammates more space to freely move around the map. While her Alarm Bot lands damage to all enemies in its range, it has been designed to hold down space with her abilities. Her Turret can also detect and shoot targets in front of it from within a 180 degree cone.

Killjoy’s Nano Swarm is a grenade that can deploy a damaging swarm of nanobots, while her ultimate, Lockdown, deploys a device that detains all enemies caught within the radius. The device, however, can be destroyed by enemies.

Valorant's best combination post-plant for Killjoy is to just lay down her Nanoswarm at a given site and wait for the defenders to defuse and activate them one by one. Her lockdown can also be used to keep enemies in check.

3) Astra

Astra is a joyful and energetic Agent in Valorant. She harnesses the energy of the cosmos to reshape battlefields to her whim, with a very unique set of utilities. Her utilities include Nova Pulse, which can concuss enemies within its range while Nebula is used as her smoke. Gravity Well pulls the enemies in, exploding and leaving them vulnerable. Her Ultimate is Cosmic Divide, which creates a bullet soundproof wall and Astral Form that is used to place her stars for other utilities.

Valorant's best combination post-plant for Astra is her Cosmic Divide, which can be used to direct the gameplay according to the player, while The Gravity Well pulls defenders off from the spike giving some extra time to attackers.

4) Sova

Sova is known for the ruthless efficiency and precision with which he hunts his enemies down, and his scouting abilities help him gather just enough information to crush the enemy’s plans of diffusing the spike.

His utilities include Owl Drone, which deploys a drone and shoots a dart, revealing the location of the player struck by it. Shock Bolt, which shoots an explosive bolt forward, detonates upon collision and damages players nearby. Recon Bolt, upon collision, activates and reveals the location of nearby enemies caught in the line of sight it sight. Both of his arrows have the option to control the range of the projectile and add two bounces for the arrow.

Sova’s ultimate is Hunter’s Fury, which pulls out a bow with three long-range, wall-piercing energy blasts that can deal damage and reveal the location of enemies caught in its line.

Sova's best combination post-plant is with Shock Bolt and Hunter’s Fury, that can be combined to buy time for the round to end or to clutch while enemies try to diffuse the spike.

5) Viper

Also known as the "Chemist," Viper is an agent in Valorant who can deploy an array of poisonous chemical devices to control the battlefield and damage the enemy’s vision. Her utilities include Poison Cloud, an ability to create toxic gas clouds at the cost of fuel. Toxic Screen deploys a long line of gas emitters with the ability to create a tall wall of toxic gas.

Viper’s Snake Bite launches a canister that creates a chemical zone while damaging and slowing down enemies. Her Ultimate is Viper’s Pit, which creates a large cloud that reduces vision range and maximum health of players inside of it.

Viper's best combination post-plant is using her Snake Bite and Poison cloud together on the site to turn it into a deadly zone. Her Ultimate can be used to completely secure the site.

When it comes to attacking in Valorant, the post-plant strategy is a huge part of the game and if implemented well, the aforementioned Agents can lead your team to victory when facing challenges defending the spike.

