When is Valorant patch 5.10 arriving next week with Cypher buffs, Fade nerfs, and more?

Riot Games plans to deploy a new patch in Valorant, bringing significant agent changes and bug fixes. Patch 5.10 will be the second in-game update since Episode 5 Act 3 commenced and will be released soon.

Riot Games is known to deploy changes and fixes in Valorant depending on player feedback and the intended meta every few weeks. This time, the developers have targeted two Agents, Cypher and Fade, and balanced their ability kit to fix the meta. The upcoming patch is expected to appease popular sentiments and tweak the game's user interface to add a missing feature.

Valorant patch 5.10 expected to balance meta

Per the PBE 5.10 patch notes, Valorant will add a massive buff to Cypher's kit via the upcoming patch. Patch 5.10 will also add some much-needed nerfs to Fade's Prowler and her Ultimate, Nightfall. If Riot Games follows the expected trend, the patch will drop on November 15 (Tuesday).

The upcoming patch will be preceded by a downtime, the expected timings of which are stated below:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 15/11/2022 at 14:00 PDT

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 15/11/2022 at 06:00 PDT

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 15/11/2022 at 20:00 PDT

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 15/11/2022 at 14:00 PDT

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 15/11/2022 at 06:00 PDT

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 15/11/2022 at 06:00 PDT

Valorant fans have been requesting a Cypher buff for the longest time, considering how the Moroccan spy fell out of the meta right after Chamber's introduction. Fade's Prowler overshadowed her classmates in versatility and effectiveness. The upcoming changes will boost Cypher's pick-rate and balance Fade's position in the meta. The following are some of the upcoming Agent changes, as per PBE 5.10:

Cypher

Trapwire

Maximum Trapwire length increased 1000 >>> 1500.

Neural Theft

Neural Theft now reveals enemies two times. There is a four-second delay between the reveals.

Time restriction to cast on enemy corpses has been removed.

Maximum cast distance increased 1200 >>> 1800.

Quality of Life

Updated the yellow silhouette used for Cypher's reveal on Spycam and Neural Theft.

Yellow silhouette now disappears if the revealed enemy becomes visible to you to help reduce confusion of seeing two representations of the enemy in different places.

Yellow silhouette now starts dimmer and fades faster to make it more distinguishable from an actual enemy.

Allies' AOE damage no longer destroys Cypher's placed utility.

Fade

Prowlers

Duration reduced from 3 >>> 2.5 seconds. (Time the prowler is alive without a trail).

Delay on bite after reaching target increased .4 >>> .6 seconds.

Hitbox improvements.

Nearsight duration on hit reduced 3.5 >>> 2.75 seconds.

Prowlers now fizzle out and no longer debuff instead of debuffing their target if they teleported away before it finishes its animation.

Nightfall

Cost increased 7 >>> 8.

Valorant bid farewell to one-click access to in-game menus to freshen the look via patch 5.08. Following an uproar in the community, the developers will return the feature through icons, which are expected to provide easy access while maintaining the newly-deployed esthetic. The new menu changes will reflect in-game with patch 5.10.

Riot Games will also add some much-needed bug fixes via the new patch. Additionally, the Give Back bundle will show up in Valorant's Shop on November 16, one day after the patch arrives.

Poll : 0 votes