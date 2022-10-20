Valorant's Give Back Bundle set to return soon: How to vote, release date, and more

Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3 kicked off yesterday, opening its doors to Harbor, a new Battlepass, and much more. In addition to the usual 'new Act' scenes, Riot Games also announced the return of the Give Back bundle in the ongoing act.

The Give Back // 2022 Bundle will be made available next month and will feature the same community voting process from before. Moreover, the majority of the proceeds from it will be used for charitable causes. Readers can find all the details about the bundle, release dates, voting dates, and more in the next section.

Everything you need to know about Valorant's Give Back Bundle 2022

Valorant's Give Back Bundle was first announced a year ago. The introductory iteration of the event gave players the opportunity to grab fan-favorite skins like the Reaver Vandal, Reaver Sheriff, Ion Operator, and Valorant Go! Vol. 1 Spectre. Last year's Give Back Bundle, priced at 6380 VP, also featured exclusive player cards, a gun buddy, and a spray.

The Give Back // 2022 Bundle is expected to follow the same rules as last year. Players will be able to vote for their favorite weapon skins shortly. Furthermore, 50% of the proceeds from the gun skins and 100% of proceeds from other items will go to Riot Games Social Impact Fund, an in-house philanthropic venture in partnership with Impact Assets.

How to vote for skins

According to Riot, voting for the Give Back // 2022 Bundle will begin on October 21. Players can check out Valorant's Instagram stories or TikTok to vote for their favorite weapon skins. Like before, officials will post a set of previous weapon skins, and users will have to vote for the one that they want the bundle to contain.

October 21's voting process is just an introductory event exclusive to Instagram and TikTok users. Players who miss out need not worry as Valorant's Facebook and Twitter handles will still host the voting event from October 21-23.

Release date

Mike | Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks



> Voting to see which skins return starts Oct. 21 , 50% of proceeds from weapon skins and 100% of proceeds from accessories will go towards the Riot Games Social Impact Fund in partnership with ImpactAssets. Give Back Bundle Returns Nov. 16 | #VALORANT > Voting to see which skins return starts Oct. 21 , 50% of proceeds from weapon skins and 100% of proceeds from accessories will go towards the Riot Games Social Impact Fund in partnership with ImpactAssets. Give Back Bundle Returns Nov. 16 | #VALORANT > Voting to see which skins return starts Oct. 21 , 50% of proceeds from weapon skins and 100% of proceeds from accessories will go towards the Riot Games Social Impact Fund in partnership with ImpactAssets. https://t.co/sH4h7iQy1D

Episode 5's Give Back Bundle will appear in the store on November 16 and the bundle will be available for purchase until November 30.

Which gun skins will feature in the Give Back // 2022 Bundle?

Each category, namely Sidearm, SMG/Shotgun, Rifle, and Sniper/Machine Gun, is expected to hold five weapon skins. One skin from each category that gets the most votes will be featured in the bundle next month.

Like last year, the bundle is expected to feature four weapon skins, one gun buddy, three player cards, and one spray. While only weapon skins from the past will be featured in the Give Back // 2022 Bundle, the accessories will be created exclusively for the upcoming bundle.

Poll : 0 votes