5 tips to make the most of Stinger in Valorant

Riot Games recently tweaked a few characteristics of the not-so-popular sub-machine gun, Stinger, in Valorant. Priced at 950 VP, it is one of the most economical weapons available in the popular tactical shooter game.

That said, Stinger was once overpowered, considering its price point, and Riot had to implement some nerfs to mitigate its power. Following the nerf earlier this year, the weapon quickly fell out of the meta, forcing players to choose the medium-priced Spectre over it.

Last month, Riot Games deployed a patch in Valorant to buff Stinger and bring back its popularity while maintaining a balance. The gun now features a lower primary firing error and a greater first-shot accuracy when using alternate fire.

Following the buff, Valorant players have returned to using the Stinger in save rounds. Needless to say, the weapon is extremely powerful in close-range situations.

How to utilize Stinger in Valorant

1) Only take close range fights with the Stinger

GUARD neT @neT_valorant I want to know who decided to buff the stinger so I can have my people deal with them and get these buffs reverted. I want to know who decided to buff the stinger so I can have my people deal with them and get these buffs reverted.

Stinger is an SMG like Spectre in Valorant and is, therefore, most effective in close-range combat. For example, an enemy wielding a Vandal or a Phantom at mid-range is to be avoided as much as possible.

However, Stinger allows the players to be more aggressive from close range. Note that the weapon features a high firing rate and has 20 bullets in one cartridge. It's quite easy to lose track and find yourself reloading in a bad situation. Hence, make sure to be as accurate as possible.

Also, move while firing with a Stinger to throw your enemies off their aim. The weapon is very accurate when running and gunning at close range.

2) Hold chokepoints with the Stinger

Stinger is great for holding chokepoints in Valorant, especially when defending or holding a site after a spike is planted. Make sure to have patience and practice trigger discipline with the weapon at all costs. You want to tackle as many enemies as possible while holding an off-angle.

Due to its strength in close range, holding tight corners with Stinger can get you some easy kills. However, don't use alternate fire with the weapon at close range or while holding chokepoints as it can do more harm than good.

3) Utilize Stinger's first-shot alt-fire accuracy in mid-range

SMGs are not preferrable in long or mid-range fights. However, if the situation calls for it, use Stinger's burst mode. Make sure to maintain head-level accuracy while using alt-fire as the weapon can now kill with one burst, even at a range of 50 meters.

The recent buff has increased its first-shot accuracy while alt-firing in Valorant. The alt-fire first shot error was adjusted from .5 to .35 in patch 5.06. Hence, players taking their time to build their expertise with Stinger's alt-fire mode will experience its true potential.

4) Don't choose Stinger on certain maps

Valorant's low-cost SMG is slowly growing in popularity owing to its recent buff. However, its characteristics aren't suitable for long range fights, which makes Stinger a bad choice for maps like Breeze and Pearl. The weapon is ideal for Bind, Ascent, and even Haven, where there are a lot of chokepoints to hold on defense.

Stinger isn't a suitable choice outside of save rounds, and players have economic options like Sheriff and Ghost that may be a better choice on maps with little to no chokepoints.

5) Duelists may do better with an SMG like Stinger

Stinger is pretty tough to master, especially due to its quirky recoil pattern. It's usually difficult to secure more than one kill with a single round of Stinger. Hence, the weapon best suits duelists who can enter sites unexpectedly and take on enemies at close range. Duelists like Jett, Raze, and Yoru can flee or dodge bullets more easily than a support agent.

That said, anyone can master the steep learning curve and use Stinger effectively, regardless of the Agent they pick.

Poll : 0 votes