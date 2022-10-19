How to get Ion 2.0 gun buddy in Valorant

Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3 is now live in all regions, bringing in a plethora of new content and improvements. The highly anticipated new Act marks the introduction of the first water-bending Agent, Harbor, and the Ion 2.0 weapon collection, which is a revamp of the iconic collection from Valorant's Episode 1.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Enter a new era of Ion. Available in your shop—right now. Enter a new era of Ion. Available in your shop—right now. https://t.co/Fk6PgTl5Cx

Besides the usual weapon and melee skin hype, the Ion 2.0 gun buddy has caught considerable attention due to its futuristic drone-like design. It not only suits the new 'Ion, Episode 5' collection perfectly, but also the ones from the 'Ion, Episode 1' collection. If you’re not looking to buy the Ion 2.0 weapon skins, but have your eyes fixed on the cute gun buddy, this article will provide further details.

Here's how you can get the new Ion 2.0 gun buddy in Valorant

Riot Games adds a new purchasable eye-catching weapon collection to its free-to-play tactical IP, Valorant, every other week. Although players may experience a boost in the overall gameplay experience through skins, such items don't provided any added advantage in gunplay.

Valorant's weapon collections are hard to ignore, owing to the VFX and animations associated with the skins. However, the skins, especially those of the melee weapon, are pricey and can easily burn a hole in your pocket.

The new Ion weapon collection, available for purchase through the in-game store, includes skins for popular guns, a melee skin, a gun buddy, a player card, and a spray. Currently, the entire bundle is priced at 7100 VP, which is the usual amount for premium collections.

riot.com/3s8mYIB Make waves in Episode 5: Act III, kicking off right NOW. Make waves in Episode 5: Act III, kicking off right NOW. riot.com/3s8mYIB https://t.co/4yYGiGb5zT

Fortunately, one can buy all of the items in this collection separately, including the spray, gun buddy, and player card. The gun buddy is individually priced at 475 VP. One may pair the Ion Episode 5 gun buddy alongside any light-colored weapon skin for an interesting look and is also a fitting gun buddy for Sova mains. Nevertheless, it obviously looks the best when combined with Ion skins.

To get the Episode 5 Ion Gun Buddy, follow these steps:

Open the Store (tab) in Valorant. Click on the Ion Weapon Collection banner. Don't click on the bundle price (7100 VP) as it will take you to the payment page for the entire bundle. Scroll through the available skins and locate the gun buddy. Click on the button showing the price for the buddy to purchase it. You should have enough VP to complete the transaction.

The bundle includes the following:

Ion Vandal - 1775 VP Ion Spectre - 1775 VP Ion Frenzy - 1775 VP Ion Ares - 1775 VP Ion, EP 5 Buddy - 475 VP Ion, EP 5 Player Card - 375 VP Ion, EP 5 Spray - 325 VP Ion Karambit - 4350 VP

Upon purchasing the entire bundle, Riot deducts the individual prices of the Buddy, Player Card, Spray, and Karambit from the total price to offer it at 7100 VP. Hence, if you are looking to buy most of the collection, the bundle offer may be a better deal to grab.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT

Read Patch Notes 5.08 here: With all the excitement of a new Act (and Agent), we made some changes and fixed a few bugs.Read Patch Notes 5.08 here: riot.com/3MDTlsk With all the excitement of a new Act (and Agent), we made some changes and fixed a few bugs. Read Patch Notes 5.08 here: riot.com/3MDTlsk https://t.co/5iiuq1gdOD

Alongside the new Ion Episode 5 collection, Harbor's water abilities will definitely create plenty of visually appealing situations in Valorant.

