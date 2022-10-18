Valorant Episode 5 Act 3: All weekly missions 

Episode 5 Act 3 of Valorant has arrived, bringing forward a series of exciting changes for the game's audience. In the latest Act, Riot Games has introduced Harbor, the latest Controller Agent in the game, along with a brand new Battlepass, Ion 2.0 skin collection, and a variety of in-game adjustments.

The seasonal Battlepass in Valorant is presented as a fair and cost-effective opportunity for players to get their hands on a variety of in-game cosmetics. However, to complete the Battlepass, players must spend countless hours in-game to earn the XP required to unlock all 55 tiers of this seasonal event. That's when the weekly missions come in handy.

All weekly challenges in Valorant's upcoming Episode 5 Act 3

Throughout each week of the Battlepass, Riot Games will offer 3 unique in-game objectives that players can complete to earn a considerable amount of XP, which will ultimately aid the players in their Battlepass journey.

Episode 5 Act 3 will feature 12 separate weeks of missions that players can complete to earn a total of 360,000 XP. Here are all the weekly missions in Episode 5 Act 3 of Valorant:

Week 1

Kill 100 enemies (7200 XP)

Play 150 rounds (7200 XP)

Use 25 ultimates (7200 XP)

Week 2

Deal 18000 damage (7200 XP)

Plant/ defuse 20 spikes (7200 XP)

Play 10 games (7200 XP)

Week 3

Kill 100 enemies (9600 XP)

Play 150 rounds (9600 XP)

Use 100 abilities (9600 XP)

Week 4

Play 10 games (9600 XP)

Use 200 abilities (9600 XP)

Get 50 headshots (9600 XP)

Week 5

Deal 18000 damage (9600 XP)

Plant/ defuse 20 spikes (9600 XP)

Use 25 ultimates (9600 XP)

Week 6

Get 50 headshots (9600 XP)

Play 10 games (9600 XP)

Purchase 100 items (9600 XP)

Week 7

Plant/ defuse 20 spikes (10800 XP)

Kill 100 enemies (10800 XP)

Use 200 abilities (10800 XP)

Week 8

Get 50 headshots (10800 XP)

Play 150 rounds (10800 XP)

Purchase 100 items (10800 XP)

Week 9

Deal 18000 damage (10800 XP)

Plant/ defuse 20 spikes (10800 XP)

Use 25 ultimates (10800 XP)

Week 10

Kill 100 enemies (10800 XP)

Play 10 games (10800 XP)

Use 200 abilities (10800 XP)

Week 11

Deal 18000 damage (12000 XP)

Get 50 headshots (12000 XP)

Purchase 100 items (12000 XP)

Week 12

Play 150 rounds (12000 XP)

Use 200 abilities (12000 XP)

Use 25 ultimates (12000 XP)

Every Act in Valorant packs around 8-10 weeks of weekly missions. Episode 5 Act 3, however, features 12 entire weeks of missions while providing around 30% XP lesser than the previous Act.

Patch 5.08, which introduced Episode 5 Act 3, arrived in-game on October 18, 2022, with the timings varying for each region. Players will have around two to three months to enjoy the latest Act and all of its new and exclusive content. The Ion 2.0 skin collection, which entered the game alongside the new Act, will be available for two weeks in the in-game store.

