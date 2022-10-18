When is Ion 2.0 skin collection arriving in Valorant stores? Weapons, variants, and more revealed

Valorant is set to release its upcoming patch with Episode 5 Act 3 this week. Fans are excited to see the long-awaited skinline's return with three unique color variants. Ion 2.0 will make its way into the in-game store after patch 5.08's deployment.

Ion has always been one of the most popular skin sets in Valorant after Reaver and Prime sets. Both of the mentioned bundles featured the fan-favorite Vandal, but Riot Games grasped the opportunity to release them once more featuring the Phantom.

However, Ion is ready to feature in the Vandal this time as the set was widely popular with the Phantom and Operator. Fans are eagerly looking forward to Ion Vandal, and for some, it is a dream come true.

Exploring the Ion 2.0 collection in Valorant

The new Ion 2.0 collection is expected to be available in the in-game store a few hours after the official release of the patch, just like the other bundles. Players will be able to buy the Ion 2.0 set on October 18 after the patch arrives, which is one or two hours after the maintenance starts. The scheduled maintenance may take longer, depending on the patch size.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT

riot.com/3ez5x0O Enter a new era of Ion. Available OCT 18 PT. Enter a new era of Ion. Available OCT 18 PT.riot.com/3ez5x0O https://t.co/h6hXPfD8LV

Patch 5.08 is set to be released on October 18, and with that, Valorant will be introducing a brand-new Controller to its Agent pool. Players are excited to witness the Episode's finale as it has already given the fans a lot.

Before the patch is deployed, Valorant will undergo a mandatory pre-patch maintenance period that will differ for each region. The maintenance start timings for each region are as follows:

Asia Pacific: October 18 at 2 pm PDT

October 18 at 2 pm PDT Brazil: October 18 at 6 pm PDT

at 6 pm PDT Europe: October 18 at 6 pm PDT

October 18 at 6 pm PDT Korea: October 18 at 2 pm PDT

October 18 at 2 pm PDT Latin America: October 18 at 6 pm PDT

at 6 pm PDT North America: October 18 at 6 pm PDT

Once the maintenance is over, players will be able to download an update that is approximately 2 GB. After the completion of the installation process, players can enjoy the new and final Act of Dimensions.

All Ion 2.0 weapons coming to Valorant

Valorant is ready to introduce Ion 2.0, featuring a different set of weapons this time. A few players were initially skeptical regarding the re-release of the set for Vandal, but as the leaks turned out to be accurate, most fans were happy to have the bundle again.

Ion 2.0 will feature the following weapons:

Ion Frenzy

Ion Vandal

Ion Ares

Ion Spectre

Ion Melee (Karambit)

As a Premium tier skinline, the Ion 2.0 can cost around 7,100 Valorant Points (VP).

Variants of the Ion 2.0 collection

The bundle will feature three unique color variants for players. These variants can be unlocked via Radianite Points in the game.

The variants for the Ion 2.0 collection are as follows:

Blue/White

Green/Black

Yellow/Red

Players will only be able to access these variants for the weapons only after the purchase of the skin set.

Apart from Ion returning to the game, Riot Games has also planned various changes for the shooter. With Harbor's addition to the roster being one of them, fans are looking forward to the many changes that were promised to take place in the future regarding the meta.

Episode 5 Act 3 will also feature a brand new Battle Pass with many rewards and challenges for players.

